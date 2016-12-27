December 27, 2016
2017 Draft Preview Of Elite College Players 0
TUCSON, Ariz. — The following is a list of 10 draft eligible college players who have an excellent chance of being chosen in the first two rounds of next June’s Free Agent Draft with a good season.
The list was made after consulting with college baseball coaches across the nation along with scouts.
- RHP Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt
- RHP Alex Faedo, Florida
- RHP J.B. Bukauskas, North Carolina
- OF Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt
- LHP/1B Brendan McKay, Louisville
- RHP Alex Lang, Louisiana St.
- RHP Tanner Houck, Missouri
- C/DH J.J. Schwarz, Florida
- SS Dalton Guthrie, Florida
- CF Keston Hiura, U.C. Irvine
