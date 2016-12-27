2017 Draft Preview Of Elite College Players 0

TUCSON, Ariz. — The following is a list of 10 draft eligible college players who have an excellent chance of being chosen in the first two rounds of next June’s Free Agent Draft with a good season.

The list was made after consulting with college baseball coaches across the nation along with scouts.

RHP Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt

RHP Alex Faedo, Florida

RHP J.B. Bukauskas, North Carolina

OF Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt

LHP/1B Brendan McKay, Louisville

RHP Alex Lang, Louisiana St.

RHP Tanner Houck, Missouri

C/DH J.J. Schwarz, Florida

SS Dalton Guthrie, Florida

CF Keston Hiura, U.C. Irvine

