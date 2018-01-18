2018 Top New Baseball Products Announced 0

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven innovative products at the recent American Baseball Coaches Association convention trade show in Indianapolis were awarded Best of Show certificates by Collegiate Baseball.

There were 68 nominations submitted to Collegiate Baseball for the contest which showcases the top new baseball products of 2017.

The 74th ABCA Convention in Indianapolis featured 319 companies that exhibited their products.

Now in its 19th year, the Best of Show awards from Collegiate Baseball encompass a wide variety of concepts and applications that are new to baseball.

Beyond closely examining each nomination that came in, the selection committee spent more than 20 hours evaluating products in the exhibit hall.

A number of superb products just missed being named winners.

JUGS BP3 Baseball Pitching Machine



Turf Tank ION GPS Robot



FollowThru Pro Training Bat



VKTRY Performance Insoles



GloveLock



HitTrax (New Platform)



Pitch Analyzer, Hit Analyzer



Zest AutoBat



GripRite HitRite



FlightScope Mevo



Performance Pitch





