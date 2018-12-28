2019 Draft Preview Of Elite College Players

By LOU PAVLOVICH, JR.

Editor/Collegiate Baseball

TUCSON, Ariz. — There are 80 elite college players who have an excellent chance of being drafted in the first three rounds of next June’s MLB Draft with a good season in 2019.

The list was made after consulting with college baseball coaches across the nation along with scouts.

The top two prospects include C Audley Rutschman of Oregon State and 1B Andrew Vaughn of the University of California.

C Adley Rutschman

Oregon State Univ.

Rutschman helped lead Oregon St. to the national title last year.

An ironman as a catcher, he was the Beavers’ secret weapon behind the plate as he worked 67 of 68 games and only allowed 17 stolen bases in 36 attempts.

He is a superb receiver and handles the pitching staff like a pro. This skilled switch hitter put up incredible numbers one year ago.

He hit .408 with 9 homers, 22 doubles and 83 RBI. It’s no wonder he is the leading candidate at this time to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

1B Andrew Vaughn

Univ. of California

His 23 home runs last season tied a school record, and Vaughn led the nation in slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

He hit .402 with 14 doubles and 63 RBI.

To read about the other 78 top college prospects, purchase the 2019 College Preview Edition of Collegiate Baseball or subscribe

The list includes a number of high profile NCAA Division I players and several junior college players, including RHP Jackson Rutledge from San Jacinto College (TX) who has a 96-98 mph fastball and stands 6-foot-8.

