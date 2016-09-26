ASU Lands Nation’s No. 1 Recruiting Class 2

SUN DEVILS BRING IN 8 DRAFTED PLAYERS

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona State landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball’s annual evaluation of NCAA Division I baseball classes.

It marks the Sun Devils’ fourth national recruiting title. ASU also captured recruiting championships in 2008, 1995 and 1983.

This is the 34th straight year Collegiate Baseball has evaluated NCAA Division I recruiting classes.

Athletes who initially signed letters of intent with a school, but then signed a pro contract after being drafted, do not count in the overall evaluation.

Only athletes who came to school this fall are factored in as points are awarded to drafted players and the round they are chosen, All-Americans, All-State selections and All-Conference picks.

Collegiate Baseball also gives points for Conference Players of The Year, State Players of The Year and National Players of The Year.

ASU landed eight drafted players among the 20 the Sun Devils brought in this fall. Another three would have been drafted, but they turned down substantial financial overtures from professional organizations prior to the draft.

It is the most amount of draft picks an NCAA Division I team has landed since Florida brought in eight drafted players in 2013. It is the first time in seven years that a team from the Southeastern Conference has not captured the title.

The class features 15 freshmen, four junior college transfers and one 4-year college transfer.

“It really is a superb class,” said ASU Head Coach Tracy Smith.

“In our original recruiting class heading into the Draft last June, we expected to lose three players. When we lost six to pro signings, we suddenly had a lot of work to do.

“Historically, I don’t go after junior college players very often. Fortunately we recovered and signed some quality junior college transfers in RHP Jake Godfrey (N.W. Florida St. who was previously drafted in the 21st round in 2014), INF Taylor Lane (N.W. Florida St. who was drafted in the 40th round) and INF Jackson Willeford (Cypress C.C., 12th round pick in 2012).”

Godfrey was initially part of LSU’s 2014 recruiting class and posted a 7-1 record his freshman year in 2015 for the Tigers as the No. 3 starter in the rotation. He struck out 39 in 54 2/3 innings but also walked 33. In December of 2015, he transferred to N.W. Florida St. before moving to ASU this fall.

“We also had three other players who would have been drafted last June, but they turned down significant monetary pro offers in RHP Zane Strand (Hamilton H.S., AZ), RHP Alec Marsh (Ronald Reagan H.S., Milwaukee, WI), and OF Tre Turner, a duel sport football and baseball player from New Orleans (Holy Cross H.S.).”

Another significant addition to the recruiting class was SS Nick Ramos from the University of Indiana.

“Nick was a part of our Indiana team that made the 2013 College World Series. He graduated last year and transferred to Arizona State where he will be immediately eligible next season as a graduate student.”

Another intriguing player is catcher Lyle Lin from JSerra Catholic H.S. (San Juan Capistrano, CA).

“Lyle is originally from Taipei, Taiwan (and was drafted in the 16th round by Seattle),” said Smith.

“He was the first player from Taiwan ever to be drafted in our Major League Free Agent Draft last June. After he finished high school last spring, he went home to Taiwan and was treated as a hero after being drafted. We are thrilled he is with us this fall.”

2016 NCAA Div. I Recruiting

Results By Collegiate Baseball

Arizona St Mississippi North Carolina Arizona Auburn Florida Louisiana St. Texas Christian U.C. Santa Barbara Washington

Vanderbilt Clemson Oregon Miami, Fla. Florida St. UCLA Louisville Texas San Diego Mississippi St.

Cal. St. Fullerton South Carolina N.C. State Houston Georgia Arkansas Dallas Baptist Indiana Michigan Oklahoma St.

Virginia Texas A&M New Mexico St. Rice Nevada Georgia Tech. Hawaii Stanford Tennessee Southern California

Other Top Recruiting Classes: Missouri St., Iowa, Coastal Carolina, Oregon St., South Alabama, Texas Tech., San Diego St., Duke, California, U.C. Irvine, Cal. St. Northridge, East Carolina, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Florida Atlantic, Alabama, Cal Poly, Winthrop, Utah, Georgia St., Baylor, Minnesota, Missouri, Central Florida, West Virginia, Kentucky, Florida International, Wichita St., Fresno St., South Florida, Pepperdine, Georgia Southern, The Citadel, Kent St., Western Michigan, Long Beach St., Oklahoma, Central Michigan, Michigan St., Stetson, Washington St., Texas St., Nebraska, Creighton, College of Charleston, Sam Houston St., Ball St., Louisiana-Lafayette, Notre Dame, Florida Gulf Coast, Illinois St., Southern Mississippi, Kansas, Penn State, Illinois, Tulane, Stony Brook, New Mexico, Troy, Bowling Green, Richmond, N.C. Wilmington, Gonzaga, Seton Hall, Connecticut, Purdue, Wake Forest, Maryland, St. Louis, High Point, Ohio St.

Source: Collegiate Baseball

Previous NCAA Div. I

Recruiting Champions

By Collegiate Baseball

2015: Florida

2014: Louisiana St.

2013: Florida

2012: Vanderbilt

2011: South Carolina

2010: Louisiana St.

2009: Florida

2008: Arizona St.

2007: Louisiana St.

2006: South Carolina

2005: South Carolina

2004: Louisiana St.

2003: North Carolina

South Carolina

2002: Georgia Tech.

2001: Southern California

2000: Cal. St. Fullerton

1999: Southern California

1998: Georgia Tech.

1997: UCLA

1996: Texas A&M

1995: Arizona St.

1994: Mississippi St.

1993: Miami (Fla.)

1992: Florida St.

1991: Miami (Fla.)

1990: Arizona

1989: Florida St.

1988: Miami (Fla.)

1987: Stanford

1986: Stanford

1985: Hawaii

1984: Florida St.

1983: Arizona St.

Source: Collegiate Baseball