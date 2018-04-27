Cheat Codes For Batter Timing Examined 0

By PERRY HUSBAND

Special To Collegiate Baseball

PALMDALE, Calif. — The term 100/100 means being 100 percent on time with 100 percent efficient swing mechanics.

In other words, being on time with the hitter’s A swing.

As simple as this sounds, it is one of the most difficult tasks in all of sports.

One of the reasons it is so rare is that coaches and hitters are not even trying to make it happen.

In many cases, the hitting approach relies on athletic ability to adjust to the different pitch speeds.

Many hitting philosophies are designed around the idea that hitters can hit any pitch speed by just seeing it and hitting it.

The approach is to look away and adjust in by cheating their mechanics or pulling the hands in toward the body on inside pitches, for example.

Think of this approach as closer to 85/85 rather than 100/100.

While there is some truth to the idea that you can make contact with the pitch that way, the mechanical efficiency will not be at 100 percent, and therefore the exit velocity will go down.

In an earlier study of Joey Votto’s much talked about two strike approach, his exit velocity went down to 70 percent of his max, and he lost 50 percent of his offensive production to save some strikeouts.

Every alteration or adjustment a hitter makes with their swing will have a cost in efficiency.

In most adjusted swings, there is a loss in bat speed resulting in a loss of exit velocity which is the number one metric in determining swing efficiency and timing together.

Hitting the best pitcher’s pitches. This is what the concept of 100/100 is about.

The being 100/100 is actually very rare.

Most MLB hitters, in 500-plus at bats, will have it happen only once or twice all season.

Every other at-bat will result in something less than 100/100.

The miss hits will feature compromised mechanics, mistimed contact hitting the wrong part of the bat and completely ignoring the Effective Velocity (Ev) illusions of speed.

This point is best illustrated by looking at the MLB leaders in exit velocity in 2017 — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

I think we can all agree that a player’s maximum exit velocity is the best metric for 100/100 contact, even though the combination of exit velocity and launch angle gives them the most production.

Exit velocity is the best metric for perfect contact because it only happens when the hitter is producing his most efficient swing…on time.

Judge’s top ball was a line drive home run. It is very rare that a hitter’s highest exit velocity is a home run.

Aaron Judge

• 1 ball hit at 121.1 mph.

• 13 balls in play at 115 mph or higher (95 percent of max).

• 55 balls in play at 110 mph or higher (91 percent of max).

• 338 balls in play total – averaging 94.9 mph (leading MLB) – (78 percent of max).

Giancarlo Stanton

• 1 ball hit at 122.2 mph.

• 13 balls in play at 115 mph (95 percent of max).

• 88 balls in play at 110 mph (90 percent of max).

• 437 balls in play total – averaging 91.9 mph (75 percent of max).

This is not meant to take away from Stanton’s or Judge’s ability, but rather to point out how incredibly hard it is to be 100/100 against MLB pitching.

Both Judge and Stanton only managed one ball in play each in 2017 at 100/100.

Types Of Timing

This term timing is very complex and misunderstood.

There are a few distinctly different forms of timing involved in hitting a baseball or softball:

• Body Timing — The synching of the body movements to produce the most efficient swing.

• Pitch Timing — The actual reactionary time of a pitch in multiple locations.

• Effective Velocity Illusions — The effects of spin and movement (or lack of movement) to certain pitches, which add or subtract reactionary time.

If either of these types of timing is off, the exit velocity goes down.

It is interesting to note that 100/100 only happens when all the timings align.

You will find this hard to believe, but hitters are more often fooled into 100/100 contact than those that happen on purpose.

This is why off speed pitches are often hit with the highest exit velocities and elevated fastballs on the plus side of the Ev zone are hit about 10 mph less on average than down and away.

Hitters are fooled into getting extended before impact, becoming more physically efficient by accident.

The goal of time training is to be 100/100 on purpose through training.

To read more of this extensive article, purchase the April 20, 2018 edition of Collegiate Baseball or subscribe by CLICKING HERE. It delves deeply into cheat codes for batter timing and why hitters rarely hit balls at 100 percent.

More On Perry Husband

More information on why hitters miss pitches, effective velocity, deception and how it can be utilized to destroy the timing of hitters can be obtained by going to Perry Husband’s web site at: www.hittingisaguess.com