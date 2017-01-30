Collegiate Baseball 2017 H.S. All-Americans 0

TUCSON, Ariz. — An all-star lineup of high school players headlines Collegiate Baseball’s 2017 Pre-Season High School All-America baseball team.

The players on this list represent not only amazing athletic ability and talent in their respective positions, but they also are among the most sought after players by pro scouts and college recruiters.

The majority of the players have committed to a college and most have received national recognition already. Many were players of the year in their league, region or sate and have racked up a number of awards. They were nominated for the honor by their high school coach.

This issue also includes a state-by-state list of the top high school players to watch in the country as well as the top 30 teams in Collegiate Baseball’s National High School Baseball Pre-Season Poll.

First Team

Pitchers

CJ Van Eyk, RHP, Steinbrenner HS, Lutz, FL

Logan Allen, LHP, University HS, Orange City, FL

Cody Greenhill, RHP, Russellville HS, AL

Jacob Palisch, LHP, Dallas Jesuit HS, Dallas, TX

Jeremiah Estrada, RHP, Palm Desert HS, CA

Seth Lonsway, LHP, Celina HS, OH

Jacob Heatherly, LHP, Cullman HS, AL

Jacob Kuchmaner, LHP, Marvin Ridge HS, Waxhaw, NC

Brandon Kaminer, LHP, Stoneman Douglas HS, Parkland, FL

Luke Boswell, RHP, Grace Christian HS, Alexandria, LA

Jordan Butler, LHP, Alonso HS, Tampa, FL

Tanner Smith, RHP, Houston HS, MS

Adam Goree, LHP, Barbe HS, Lake Charles, LA

Hans Crouse, RHP, Dana Hills HS, Dana Point, CA

Cole Henry, RHP, Florence HS, AL

Mitchell Stone, LHP, Deer Creek HS, Edmond, OK

John Kodros, LHP, Coppell HS, TX

Kyle Hurt, RHP, Torrey Pines HS, San Diego, CA

Sam Carlson, RHP, Burnsville HS, MN

Joe Graziano, LHP, Lake Central HS, St. John, IN

Matt Litwicki, RHP, Lake Central HS, St. John, IN

Ryan Hoerter, RHP, Indian Trail Academy, Kenosha, WI

Gil Luna, LHP, Casa Grande HS, AZ

Shane Baz, RHP, Concordia Lutheran HS, Tomball, TX

Garrett Hunter Ruth, RHP, Buchholz HS, Gainesville, FL

Catchers

Sam Praytor, Helena HS, AL

Steven Williams, Deerfield-Windsor HS, Albany, GA

Joe Donovan, Westmont HS, IL

Luis Campusano, Cross Creek HS, Augusta, GA

Mervyl (MJ) Melendez Jr., Westminster Christian, Miami, FL

Jacob Wyeth, Lake Travis HS, Austin, TX

Infielders

Nick Brueser, 1B, Hamilton HS, Chandler, AZ

Garrett Gouldsmith, SS, Rio Rancho HS, NM

Casey Martin, SS, Lonoke HS, AR

Quentin Selma, 3B, Buchanan HS, Clovis, CA

Nolan Gorman, 3B, Sandra Day O’Connor HS, Phoenix, AZ

Cash Case, SS/3B, The First Academy, Orlando, FL

Trevor Hauver, SS/2B, Perry HS, Gilbert, AZ

Tanner Allen, SS, UMS-Wright Prep, Mobile, AL

Ryan Vilade, SS, Stillwater HS, OK

Jacob Gonzalez, 3B, Chaparral HS, Scottsdale, AZ

Justyn Henry Malloy, 3B/SS, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, NJ

Nick Allen, SS/2B, Francis Parker HS, San Diego, CA

Alejandro Toral, 1B, Archbishop McCarthy HS, Southwest Ranches, FL

Royce Lewis, SS, JSerra Catholic HS, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Brady McConnell, SS, Merritt Island HS, FL

Nick Egnatuk, 3B, Immacualta HS, Somerville, NJ

Outfielders

Calvin Mitchell, Rancho Bernardo HS, San Diego, CA

Jordon Adell, Ballard HS, Louisville, KY

Nicholas Webre, Teurlings Catholic HS, Lafayette, LA

Jason Rooks, Walton HS, Marietta, GA

Quentin Holmes, Monsignor McClancy Memorial HS, East Elmhurst, NY

Judd Ward, Russellville HS, AL

Alex Leshock, Marvin Ridge HS, Waxhaw, NC

Jordan Anderson, James Clemens HS, Madison, AL

Coleman Brannen, The Westfield School, Perry, GA

Cole Turney, Fort Bend Travis HS, Richmond, TX

Cody Masters, Coppell HS, TX

Tanner O’Tremba, Cherry Creek HS, Greenwood Village, CO

Drew Waters, Etowah HS, Woodstock, GA

Multi-Position Players

Hunter Greene, INF/RHP, Notre Dame HS, Sherman Oaks, CA

Tanner Burns, RHP/SS, Decatur HS, AL

Kolby Somers, LHP/1B/OF, Century HS, Hillsboro, OR

Logan Savoy, LHP/1B, South Beauregard HS, Longville, LA

Noel Vela, LHP/OF, Mission Veterans HS, Mission, TX

Owen Lovell, RHP/OF/1B, Cullman HS, AL

Hagan Danner, RHP/C, Huntington Beach HS, CA

Nick Storz, RHP/OF, Poly Prep Country Day School, Brooklyn, NY

Seth Corry, LHP/OF, Lone Peak HS, Highland, UT

Conner Uselton, CF/RHP, Southmoore HS, Moore, OK

Trevor Rogers, LHP/1B, Carlsbad HS, NM

Nick Pratto, LHP/OF, Huntington Beach HS, CA

Kyle Jacobsen, OF/LHP, Allatoona HS, Acworth, GA

Ben Jordan, RHP/1B/OF, West Carter County HS, Olive Hill, KY

Ryan Kutt, 1B/RHP, Brother Rice HS, Chicago, IL

Danny Zimmerman, 1B/OF/RHP, Redondo Union HS, Redondo Beach, CA

Weston Bizzle, RHP/OF, Christian Brothers HS, Memphis, TN

Jimmy Joyce, P/3B, Wantagh HS, NY

Second Team

Pitchers

Brian Baxa, RHP, Danville HS, KY

Kevin Abel, RHP, Madison HS, San Diego, CA

Sam Keating, RHP, Canterbury School, Fort Myers, FL

Austin Marozas, RHP, Plainfield South HS, Plainfield, IL

Ledgend Smith, LHP, Binger-Oney HS, Binger, OK

Patrick Wicklander, LHP, Valley Christian HS, San Jose, CA

Beaux Bonvillain, LHP, Bryant HS, AR

Holden Powell, RHP, Mt. Whitney HS, Visalia, CA

Jacob Lindemann, RHP, Burlington HS, WI

Hunter Milligan, LHP, Greenbrier HS, AR

Jack Conlon, RHP, Clements HS, Sugar Land, TX

Conner Nantkes, LHP, Cherokee Trail HS, Aurora, CO

Mason Hickman, RHP, Pope John Paul II HS, Hendersonville, TN

Caleb Mitchell, LHP, Parkview HS, Lilburn, GA

Carson Hall, RHP, Randolph School, Huntsville, AL

Joe Boyle, RHP, North Oldham HS, Goshen, KY

Timmy Townsend, RHP, Providence HS, NC

Catchers

Cody Milligan, Binger-Oney HS, Binger, OK

Dalton Cornett, Knott County Central HS, Hindman, KY

Jake Taylor, Shawnee HS, OK

Philip Clarke, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Nashville, TN

Dillon Dingler, Massillon Jackson HS, Massillon, OH

Infielders

Shane Easter, SS, Comstock HS, Kalamazoo, MI

Brice Turong, SS, Santiago HS, Corona, CA

Brendan Regan, SS/2B, Walsh Jesuit HS, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Jayson Gonzalez, SS/3B, Bishop Amat HS, La Puente, CA

Nicholas Isreal, SS/2B, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, NV

Jose Ciccarello, SS, Alonso HS, Tampa, FL

Antonio Gauthier, 3B, Barbe HS, Lake Charles, LA

Griffith Olinde, 2B/3B Claiborne Christian School, West Monroe, LA

Outfielders

Patrick DeMarco, Winder-Barrow HS, Winder, GA

Adan Fernandez, Archbishop McCarthy, Southwest Ranches, FL

Garrett Mitchell, Orange Lutheran HS, Orange, CA

Justin Henry, Rutgers Prep, Somerset, NJ

Ben Nisle, Lake Central HS, St. John, IN

Alex Thomas, Mount Carmel HS, Chicago, IL

Austin Beck, North Davidson HS, Lexington, NC

Hayden Leatherwood, Christian Brothers HS, Memphis, TN

Multi-Position Players

Joe Perez, 3B/RHP, Archbishop McCarthy HS, Southwest Ranches, FL

Devin Ortiz, SS/RHP, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, NJ

Beau Hanna, C/OF, Winder-Barrow HS, Winder, GA

Hayden Cantrelle, RHP/SS, Teurlings Catholic HS, Lafayette, LA

Ben Brooks, SS/RHP/C, Pope John Paul II HS, Hendersonville, TN

Payton Freeman, OF/RHP, Lone Peak HS, Highland, UT

Tyler Knapp, RHP/INF/OF, Menchville HS, Newport News, VA

Cole Bellinger, 2B/RHP, Hamilton HS, Chandler, AZ

Drew Swift, SS/RHP, Hamilton HS, Chandler, AZ

Tylor Fischer, RHP/OF, Langham Creek HS, Houston, TX

Zebulon Vermillion, RHP/OF, Shawnee Mission East HS, Prairie Village, KS

Sean Mullen, RHP/SS, Stockdale HS, Bakersfield, CA

Shane Muntz, C/RHP, Malvern Prep, Malvern, PA

Christian Chamberlain, LHP/OF, Reno HS, NV

Chance Clark, SS/RHP South Beauregard HS, Longville, LA