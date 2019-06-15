Collegiate Baseball 2019 HS All-Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 2019 Collegiate Baseball High School All-American teams, powered by Diamond Sports, are loaded with outstanding talent from across the nation.

This year’s crop of high school athletes is impressive and talented on both the first and second teams.

Twenty players were selected in the first five rounds and Competitive Balance rounds of the 2019 Major League Draft.

Leading the team is our National Player of the Year SS Bobby Witt, Jr. from Colleyville Heritage H.S. (Colleyville, TX). He was the second overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft by the Royals.

This season Witt hit .482 with 15 doubles, 9 triples, 15 home runs and 55 RBI. He stole 19 bases.

He played last summer for the 19U Team USA in the Pan American Championships.

Nominations for the All-Americans are submitted by the player’s high school coach and the staff of Collegiate Baseball chooses the honorees.

Not all statistics listed are final for the season. Some teams were still finishing their seasons at the time the All-Americans were selected.

To read stats of every All-American, purchase the June 14, 2019 edition of Collegiate Baseball or subscribe by CLICKING HERE.

First Team

Pitchers

Quinn Priester, RHP, Cary-Grove H.S., Cary, IL

Blake Walston, LHP, New Hanover H.S., Wilmington, NC

Brennan Malone, RHP, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL

JJ Goss, RHP, Cypress Ranch H.S., Cypress, TX

Matt Thompson, RHP, Cypress Ranch H.S., Cypress, TX

Kendall Williams, RHP, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL

Jack Leiter, RHP, Delbarton H.S., Morristown, NJ

Jacob Meador, RHP, Burleson Centennial H.S., Burleson, TX

Trevor McDonald, RHP, George County H.S., Lucedale, MS

Nick Durgin, RHP, Melbourne Central Catholic H.S., Melbourne, FL

Nick James, LHP, Clarksville H.S., TN

Peyton Wesson, LHP, Fayetteville H.S., Sylacauga, AL

Cooper Benson, LHP, San Luis Obispo H.S., CA

Sam Hliboki, RHP, Harvard-Westlake H.S., Studio City, CA

Geoffrey Gilbert, LHP, Bishop England H.S., Charleston, SC

Nolan Hudi, LHP, Calvary Christian H.S., Clearwater, FL

Chad Ricker, RHP, Argyle H.S., TX

Michael Doolin, RHP, Andrean H.S., Merrillville, IN

Jonathan Guzman, RHP, Orange Lutheran H.S., Orange, CA

Andrew Devine, RHP, Simi Valley H.S., CA

Yianni Skeriotis, RHP, Jackson H.S., Massillon, OH

Ryan Hagenow, RHP, Farragut H.S., Knoxville, TN

Tyson Heaton, RHP, Yucaipa H.S., CA

Brandon Walker, RHP, North Florida Christian H.S., Tallahassee, FL

Logan Tanner, RHP, George County H.S., Lucedale, MS

Riley Cornelio, RHP, Pine Creek H.S., Colorado Springs, CO

Catchers

Nathan Hickey, Providence H.S., Jacksonville, FL

Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian H.S., AL

Hayden Dunhurst, Pearl River Central H.S., MS

Nathan LaRue, McGill-Toolen Catholic H.S., Mobile, AL

Mark Black, Serra Catholic H.S., McKeesport, PA

Jonathan French, Parkview H.S., Lilburn, GA

Chad Knight, Staples H.S., Westport, CT

Micah Yonamine, Iolani School, Honolulu, HI

Infielders

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Colleyville Heritage H.S., Colleyville, TX

CJ Abrams, SS/2B, Blessed Trinity H.S., Roswell, GA

Anthony Volpe, SS, Delbarton H.S., Morristown, NJ

Gunnar Henderson, SS, Morgan Academy, Selma, AL

Nasim Nunez, SS Collins Hill H.S., Suwanee, GA

Rece Hinds, SS, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL

Christian Cairo, SS, Calvary Christian H.S., Clearwater, FL

Cade Doughty, SS, Denham Springs H.S., LA

Dylan Ray, 3B, Bob Jones H.S., Madison, AL

Parker Noland, 3B, Farragut H.S., Knoxville, TN

Blake Klassen, 1B, JSerra Catholic H.S., San Juan Capistrano, CA

Jose Torres, SS, Calvert Hall College H.S., Baltimore, MD

Brooks Lee, SS/2B, San Luis Obispo H.S., CA

Carter Young, SS, Selah H.S., WA

Outfielders

Riley Greene, Hagerty H.S., Oviedo, FL

Corbin Carroll, Lakeside School, Seattle, WA

Marcus Smith Jr., Pembroke Hill H.S., Kansas City, MO

Chris Newell, Malvern Prep, Malvern, PA

Kendall Pettis, Brother Rice H.S., Chicago, IL

Maurice Hampton Jr., Memphis University School, Memphis, TN

Dylan Crews, Lake Mary H.S., FL

Michael Brueser, Hamilton H.S., Chandler, AZ

Multi-Position Players

Brett Baty, 3B/RHP, Lake Travis H.S., Austin, TX

Jimmy Lewis, RHP/3B, Lake Travis H.S., Austin, TX

Tyler Callihan, RHP/SS/3B/C, Providence H.S., Jacksonville, FL

Joe Naranjo, 1B/LHP, Ayala H.S., Chino Hills, CA

Evan Fitterer, RHP/1B, Aliso Niguel H.S., Aliso Viejo, CA

AJ Hacker, RHP/1B, Rowan County Senior H.S., Morehead, KY

Matt McCormick, C/3B/RHP, St. Laurence H.S., Orland Park,

Jared Jones, RHP/3B, La Mirada H.S., CA

Blake Adams, RHP/OF, Har-Ber H.S., Springdale, AR

Jack Washburn, RHP/OF, Webster H.S., WI

Connor Prielipp, LHP/1B, Tomah H.S., WI

Aaron Roberts, RHP/1B/3B, Desert Oasis H.S., Las Vegas, NV

Colin Czajkowski, LHP/OF, Woodhaven H.S., Brownstown, MI

Josh Hahn, LHP/1B/OF, Huntington Beach H.S., CA

Tyler Matyshock, LHP/1B/OF, Sonora H.S., CA

Second Team

Pitchers

Chandler Best, LHP, McGill-Toolen Catholic H.S., Mobile, AL

Max Rajcic, RHP, Orange Lutheran H.S., Orange, CA

Tyler Owens, RHP, Trinity Catholic H.S., Ocala, FL

Trent Harrison, RHP, Pryor H.S., OK

Justin Perreault, RHP, Homewood H.S., Birmingham, AL

Carter Rustad, RHP, Staley H.S., Kansas City, MO

Dallas Glass, RHP, Pleasure Ridge Park H.S., Louisville, KY

Zach Jacobs, RHP, San Dimas H.S., CA

Shane Murphy, LHP, Hamilton H.S., Chandler, AZ

Josh Emerson, RHP, Calvary Christian H.S., Clearwater, FL

Noah Hall, RHP, Providence H.S., Charlotte, NC

Jack Brinley, RHP, Georgetown H.S., TX

Grant Wood, RHP, Georgetown H.S., TX

Kale Davis, RHP, Westmoore H.S., OK

Cameron Repetti, RHP, Cypress H.S., CA

Jack Walker, RHP, Barbe H.S., Lake Charles, LA

JD Callahan, RHP, West Ranch H.S., Stevenson Ranch, CA

Kevin Heinrich, RHP, Stoneman Douglas H.S., Parkland, FL

Jake Garland, RHP, Jupiter H.S., FL

Catchers

Jack Bulger, DeMatha H.S., Hyattsville, MD

Kyle Smith, New Hanover H.S., Wilmington, NC

Parker Landwehr, Calvert Hall College H.S., Baltimore, MD

Michael Carpentier, Yucaipa H.S., CA

Drew Romo, The Woodlands H.S., TX

Infielders

Jeffrey David, 3B, Georgetown H.S., TX

Justin Richards, SS/2B, Sallisaw H.S., OK

Max Anderson, SS/2B, Millard West H.S., Omaha, NE

Jace Jung, SS/2B, MacArthur H.S., San Antonio, TX

Hunter Fitz-Gerald, 3B/1B, Stoneman Douglas H.S., Parkland, FL

Blake Marsh, 1B, Trinity Christian Academy, Addison, TX

Michael Curialle, SS, JSerra Catholic H.S., San Juan Capistrano, CA

Xavier Carter, 1B, Capital Christian H.S., Sacramento, CA

Cooper Beck, 2B/SS, Cullman H.S., AL

Stephen Hrustich, 1B, Parkview H.S., Lilburn, GA

Ryan Galanie, 3B/SS, Archbishop Moeller H.S., Cincinnati, OH

Benji Brokemond, SS, Brother Rice H.S., Chicago, IL

Matt Schark, 3B/1B, Francis Howell H.S., St. Charles, MO

Tyler Nelson, SS, Andrean H.S., Merrillville, IN

Grant Magill, Mountain Vista H.S., Highlands Ranch, CO

Outfielders

Tucker Flint, Bishop Hendricken H.S., Warwick, RI

Jared Campbell, Nova H.S., Davie, FL

Makenzie Pate, Parkview H.S., Lilburn, GA

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake H.S., Studio City, CA

Miller Ladusau, Rockwall-Heath H.S., Heath, TX

Houston King, Cabot H.S., AR

Multi-Position Players

Brooks Gorman, RHP/3B, Tattnall Square Academy, Macon, GA

Brady Davis, LHP/1B/OF, Hamilton H.S., MS.

Nathan Stahl, 3B/RHP, Walsh Jesuit H.S., Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Robert Hassell III, OF/LHP, Independence H.S., Thompson’s Station, TN

Ethan Hoopingerner, RHP/OF, Aliso Niguel H.S., Aliso Viejo, CA

Sam Ireland, RHP/1B, Mountain Vista H.S., Highlands Ranch, CO

Brody Drost, OF/LHP, Barbe H.S., Lake Charles, LA

Dillon Carter, OF/RHP, Argyle H.S., TX

Ben Schoneman, RHP/2B, La Cueva H.S., Albuquerque, NM

Colin Ahearn, LHP/OF, Baylor School, Chattanooga, TN

Drew Gilbert, LHP/OF, Stillwater Area H.S., Stillwater, MN

Cy Nielson, LHP/OF, Spanish Fork H.S., UT

Seth Tomczak, RHP/OF, Argonaut H.S., Jackson, CA

Peyton Lejeune, SS/RHP, Teurlings Catholic H.S., Lafayette, LA

Justin Campbell, RHP/1B, Simi Valley H.S., CA

Colton Keith, RHP/INF, Biloxi H.S., MS

To read stats of every All-American, purchase the June 14, 2019 edition of Collegiate Baseball or subscribe by CLICKING HERE.