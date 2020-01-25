Collegiate Baseball 2020 HS All-Americans 0

TUCSON, Ariz. — An all-star lineup of high school players headlines Collegiate Baseball’s 2020 Pre-Season High School All-America team, powered by Diamond Sports.

The players on this list have demonstrated amazing athletic ability and talent in their respective positions and are among the most sought after players by pro scouts and college recruiters.

The majority of the players have committed to a college and most have received national recognition already from various organizations and ranking services. Many were named players of the year in their league, region or state last season while several played on Team USA or in prestigious summer events. Players were nominated by their high school coach.

First Team

Pitchers

Logan Wood, LHP, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s HS, MI

Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit HS, Portland, OR

Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio HS, TX

Cam Brown, RHP, Flower Mound HS, TX

Trevor Martin, RHP, Asher HS, OK

Chipper Menard, LHP, New Iberia Senior HS, LA

Michael Fowler, RHP, Hewitt Trussville HS, AL

Ty Langenberg, RHP, Urbandale HS, IA

Ryan Hagenow, RHP, Farragut HS, Knoxville, TN

Nate Savino, LHP, Potomac Falls HS, Sterling, VA

Max Rajcic, RHP, Orange Lutheran HS, CA

Rielly McAdams, RHP, Ingraham HS, Seattle, WA

Travis Sthele, RHP, Reagan HS, San Antonio, TX

Xander Stephens, RHP, Parkview HS, Lilburn, GA

Cameron Caley, LHP, The Woodlands HS, TX

Josh Hartle, LHP, Reagan HS, Pfafftown, NC

Lucas Gordon, LHP, Notre Dame HS, Sherman Oaks, CA

Catchers

Corey Collins, North Gwinnett HS, Suwanee, GA

Mark Black, Serra Catholic, McKeesport, PA

Drew Romo, The Woodlands HS, TX

Tyler Soderstrom, Turlock HS, CA

Alek Boychuk, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, GA

Mac Guscette, Venice HS, FL

Infielders

Jase Bohrofen, 1B, Westmoore HS, Oklahoma City, OK

Drake Westcott, 1B, Edwardsville HS, IL

Blaze Jordan, 3B, DeSoto Central HS, Southaven, MS

Sam Busch, 1B, East Lansing HS, MI

Werner Blakely, SS, Detroit Edison Academy, MI

Edward Howard, SS, Mount Carmel HS, Chicago, IL

Dylan Ray, 3B, Bob Jones HS, Madison, AL

Max Anderson, SS/2B, Millard West HS, Omaha, NE

Coby Mayo, 3B, Stoneman Douglas HS, Parkland, FL

Alex Mooney, SS/2B, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s HS, MI

Tyler Wilson, 1B, Hamilton HS, Chandler, AZ

Bryce Eblin, SS, Center Grove HS, Greenwood, IN

Drew Bowser, SS, Harvard-Westlake HS, Studio City, CA

Cayden Wallace, 3B, Greenbrier HS, AR

Michael Brown, 1B, Vacaville HS, CA

Outfielders

Slade Wilks, Columbia Academy, MS

Michael Brueser, Hamilton HS, Chandler, AZ

Jake Vogel, Huntington Beach HS, CA

Brandon Fields, Dr. Phillips HS, Orlando, FL

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake HS, Studio City, CA

C.J. Cepicky, St. John Vianney HS, St. Louis, MO

Dylan Crews, Lake Mary HS, FL

Jake Deleo, Avon Old Farms HS, Avon, CT

Multi-Position Players

Jordan Walker, 3B/SS/RHP, Decatur HS, GA

Masyn Winn, RHP/SS, Kingwood HS, TX

Jared Jones, RHP/CF, La Mirada HS, CA

Calvin Harris, C/RHP, Western Dubuque HS, Epworth, IA

Ronan Kopp, LHP/1B, Scottsdale Christian Academy, AZ

Aaron Nixon, RHP/SS, McAllen HS, TX

Brody Drost, CF/LHP, Barbe HS, Lake Charles, LA

Robert Hassell III, CF/LHP, Independence HS, Thompson’s Station, TN

Joey Vetrano, LHP/1B, Lakeland HS, Shrub Oak, NY

Max Carlson, RHP/OF, Burnsville HS, MN

Caden Rose, SS/RHP, Bob Jones HS, Madison, AL

Camden Hill, 1B/LHP, Bob Jones HS, Madison, AL

Colten Keith, SS/RHP, Biloxi HS, MS

Joseph Rawlings Hector, RHP/SS, Anna HS, TX

Nolan McLean, RHP/UT, Garner Magnet HS, Willow Springs, NC

Second Team

Pitchers

Kyle Harrison, LHP/1B, De La Salle HS, Concord, CA

Camden Minacci, Tampa Jesuit HS, FL

Miles Garrett, RHP, Parkview HS, Lilburn, GA

Caedon Kottinger, RHP, Reno HS, NV

Brock Begesha, RHP, Lake Central HS, St. John, IN

Carter Baumler, RHP, Dowling Catholic HS, IA

Jason Savacool, RHP, Baldwinsville HS, NY

Jonathan Cymrot, RHP, Valley Christian HS, San Jose, CA

Cadon Wilson, RHP, Liberty North HS, Liberty, MO

Catchers

Jack Bulger, DeMatha HS, Hyattsville, MD

Kevin Parada, Loyola HS, CA

Bennett Lee, Tampa Jesuit HS, FL

Infielders

Clay Artho, 3B/SS, Canyon HS, TX

Michael Brooks, SS, Palm Beach Central HS, Wellington, FL

Coleman Schmidt, 3B, Reno HS, NV

Matt Schark, 3B/1B, Francis Howell HS, St. Charles, MO

Hunter Wood, SS, Har-Ber HS, Springdale, AR

Jack Moss, 1B, Cherry Creek HS, Greenwood Village, CO

Kendall Diggs, 3B/2B, Saint Thomas Aquinas HS, Overland Park, KS

Mitch Jebb, SS, Saginaw Swan Valley HS, MI

Outfielders

Josh Pearson, West Monroe HS, LA

Zac Veen, Spruce Creek HS, FL

Cole Koniarsky, Ayala HS, Chino Hills, CA

Houston King, Cabot HS, AR

Multi-Position Players