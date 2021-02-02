Collegiate Baseball 2021 HS All-Americans 0

TUCSON, Ariz. — An all-star lineup of high school players headlines Collegiate Baseball’s 2021 Pre-Season High School All-America team, powered by Diamond Sports.

The players on this list have demonstrated amazing athletic ability and talent in their respective positions and are among the most sought-after players by pro scouts and college recruiters.

The majority of the players have committed to a college and many have received national recognition already from various organizations and ranking services.

Some of the players participated on Team USA or in prestigious events over the summer.

All players were nominated by their high school coaches.

Pitchers

Chase Petty, RHP, Mainland Regional HS, Linwood, NJ

Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford HS, GA

Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Peyton Smith, RHP, East Robertson HS, Cross Plains, TN

Philip Abner, LHP, Charlotte Christian School, Charlotte, NC

Josh Hartle, LHP, Reagan HS, Pfafftown, NC

Gray Thomas, RHP, Heritage Hall HS, Oklahoma City, OK

Brock Selvidge, LHP, Hamilton HS, Chandler, AZ

Micah Ottenbreit, RHP, Trenton HS, MI

Brady Tygart, RHP, Lewisburg HS, Olive Branch, MS

Shane Panzini, RHP, Red Bank Catholic HS, Red Bank, NJ

Michael Morales, RHP, East Pennsboro HS, Enola, PA

Ben Hess, RHP, Charleston HS, IL

Gavin Bruni, LHP, Alliance HS, OH

Ben Brutti, RHP, South Kingstown HS, RI

Luke Hayden, RHP, Edgewood HS, Ellettsville, IN

Eli Jerzembeck, RHP, Providence HS, Charlotte, NC

Gage Jump, LHP, JSerra Catholic HS, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Trenton Shaw, LHP, Preston-wood Christian Academy, Plano, TX

Austin Ledbetter, RHP, Bryant HS, AR

George Eisenhardt, RHP, Lakeridge HS, Portland, OR

Jackson Wentworth, RHP, Waukee HS, IA

Cam Day, RHP, Layton HS, UT

Nate Leibold, RHP, Ballard HS, Seattle, WA

Catchers

Harry Ford, North Cobb HS, Kennesaw, GA

Ian Moeller, Wahlert HS, Dubuque, IA

Cole Messina, Summerville HS, SC

Wilson Weber, Sam Barlow HS, Gresham, OR

Austin Bode, Columbus North HS, IN

Karson Bowen, Orange Lutheran HS, Orange, CA

Infielders

Jordan Lawlar, SS, Jesuit Dallas HS, Dallas, TX

Casey Saucke II, SS, Greece Athena HS, Rochester, NY

Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake HS, Chula Vista, CA

Kahlil Watson, SS, Wake Forest HS, NC

Alex Mooney, SS, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s HS, Orchard Lake, MI

Brady House, SS, Winder Barrow HS, Winder, GA

Luke Leto, SS, Portage Central HS, Portage, MI

Peyton Stovall, SS, Haughton HS, LA

Michael Braswell, SS, Campbell HS, Smyrna, GA

Cody Schrier, SS/2B, JSerra Catholic HS, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Kendall Diggs, 3B, Saint Thomas Aquinas HS, Overland Park, KS

Hunter Hines, 1B, Madison Central HS, Madison, MS

Xavier Isaac, 1B, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, NC

Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge HS, Huntingburg, IN

Mason Guerra, SS, Westview HS, Portland, OR

Cooper Kinney, 2B/3B, Baylor School, Chattanooga, TN

Danny Corona, SS/3B, Baylor School, Chattanooga, TN

Cameron Clayton, SS, Lakeridge HS, Portland, OR

Kurtis Reid, SS, Hamilton HS, OH

Brody Green, SS/3B, Owasso HS, OK

Outfielders

Tyree Reed, American Canyon HS, CA

Josh Baez, Dexter Southfield HS, Brookline, MA

Benny Montgomery, Red Land HS, Lewisberry, PA

Camden Hayslip, Friendship Christian School, Lebanon, TN

Braden Montgomery, Madison Central HS, Madison, MS

Jay Allen, John Carroll Catholic HS, Fort Pierce, FL

Lonnie White, Malvern Prep, Malvern, PA

TJ White, Dorman HS, Roebuck, SC

Lorenzo Carrier, Appoquinimink HS, Middletown, DE

Josh Pearson, West Monroe HS, LA

Mike Bello, Pope John XXIII HS, Sparta, NJ

Multiple Position Athletes

Max Debiec, RHP/1B, O’Dea HS, Seattle, WA

Niko Mazza, RHP/SS, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Madison, MS

Jackson Jobe, RHP/SS, Heritage Hall HS, Oklahoma City, OK

Rawley Hector, SS/RHP, Anna HS, TX

Connor Simon, SS/RHP, St. Paul’s School, Covington, LA

Logan Saloman, RHP/1B, Hamilton HS, Chandler, AZ

Will Rogers, C/RHP, Mounds View HS, Arden Hills, MN

Luke Anderson, CF/SS/RHP, Snow Canyon HS, St. George, UT