Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team, powered by Diamond Sports, features a wealth of baseball talent.

The squad is headed by Collegiate Baseball’s National Co-Freshmen Players of The Year LHP Connor Prielipp (Alabama), RHP Christian MacLeod (Mississippi St.), OF Chris Newell (Virginia) and OF John Rhodes (Kentucky).

Starting Pitchers

LHP Connor Prielipp (Alabama): One of four Collegiate Baseball Freshmen Players of The Year, he put up amazing numbers as he was 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and struck out 35 with only 6 walks. In 21 innings, the ace of the Crimson Tide staff only allowed 5 hits. He tied for third in the SEC in strikeouts. He was the only freshman to make the Collegiate Baseball All-American first team which is rare.

RHP Christian MacLeod (Mississippi St.): Another Collegiate Baseball Freshman Player of The Year, MacLeod was 4-0 with a 0.86 ERA and struck out 35 batters with only 6 walks. He struck out the most batters in a collegiate debut at Mississippi St. since at least 1985 with 11 against Wright St. He also tied for the most strikeouts among Power 5 Conference freshmen on the season (35). MacLeod was a Collegiate Baseball third team All-American.

RHP Sean Burke (Maryland): Burke was 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA and struck out 35 batters with 11 walks. His 35 strikeouts were the fourth highest in the Big Ten.

RHP Carter Rustad (San Diego): Rustad was 4-0 with a 0.84 ERA and struck out 24 batters with 8 walks. He ranked second in NCAA Division I with 4 victories and second in hits allowed per nine innings (2.11).

RHP Nick Durgin (Stetson): Durgin was 2-0 with a 1.63 ERA and fanned 27 batters with only one walk.

LHP Jake Bennett (Oklahoma): Bennett was 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA and struck out 19 batters with only 3 walks. He surrendered only 6 hits in 12 innings.

LHP Antoine Jean (Alabama): Jean posted a 3-0 record, 3.18 ERA and struck out 17 batters with 3 walks over 17 innings.

RHP O’Kelly McWilliams (Wofford): McWilliams was 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA. He struck out 18 batters with 4 walks in 10 innings of work. He led Wofford in strikeouts and was second in innings pitched.

RHP Johnathan Harmon (Northwestern St.): Harmon was 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and struck out 14 batters in 25 innings.

RHP Luis Ramirez (Long Beach St.): Ramirez was 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and fanned 27 batters with 8 walks over 26 1/3 innings.

RHP Jack Leiter (Vanderbilt): Leiter was 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA as he struck out 22 batters with 8 walks over 15 2/3 innings. He held opponents to a .098 batting average and did not allow a run in his first three appearances.

RHP Ben Ethridge (Southern Miss.): Ethridge was 3-0 with a 2.29 ERA and struck out 26 batters with 5 walks over 19 2/3 innings. His 26 strikeouts were a team high.

RHP Connor McCullough (Kansas St.): McCullough led Kansas St. in strikeouts with 29 over 24 innings as he posted a 2-1 record and 2.25 ERA. He allowed 0 or 1 run in each of his first 3 collegiate starts while throwing at least 6 innings with a minimum of 6 strikeouts.

RHP Drew Thorpe (Cal Poly): Thorpe posted a 1-1 record, 3.21 ERA and struck out 31 batters with only 7 walks over 28 innings.

LHP Hunter Barco (Florida): Barco was 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA and fanned 26 batters with 6 walks over 19 1/3 innings.

RHP Chandler Murphy (Arizona): Murphy had a 2-0 record, 2.70 ERA and struck out 19 batters with 7 walks over 16 2/3 innings. He limited opponents to a .203 batting average.

LHP Parker Messick (Florida St.): Messick posted 1 save with a 1-1 record and 0.77 ERA. He fanned 19 batters and walked only 2 over 11 2/3 innings.

LHP Jake Carr (West Virginia): Carr was 2-1 with a 1.52 ERA and struck out 12 batters with 3 walks in 23 2/3 innings.

LHP Cole Kirschsieper (Illinois): Kirschsieper was 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA and struck out 12 batters with 5 walks over 20 innings.

Relief Pitchers/Closers

Jonathan Cannon (Georgia): Cannon was 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 5 appearances. He fanned 12 batters and only walked 2 in 11 1/3 innings. Opponents only had a .111 batting average against him.

Bennett Flynn (Davidson): Flynn posted 4 saves with a 0.90 ERA. In 10 innings, he struck out 13 batters and only allowed 3 walks and 4 hits.

Luke Jannetta (Tulane): Jannetta was 3-0 with 1 save and a 1.37 ERA. He fanned 16 batters with only 1 walk.

Conner Thurman (San Diego): Thurman posted a 4-0 record with 2 saves and a 2.70 ERA as he struck out 17 batters and walked 8 over 13 1/3 innings. He appeared in 8 games.

Mason Ornelas (Texas A&M): Ornelas made 7 appearances and posted a 1-0 record and 1.08 ERA with 13 strikeouts and only 1 walk. He surrendered only 3 hits in 8 1/3 innings.

Wesley Harper (Boise St.): Harper posted 2 saves, a 1.76 ERA and struck out 14 batters over 15 1/3 innings.

Tyler Nesbitt (Florida): Nesbitt didn’t allow a run in 11 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts and only 3 walks as he made 5 appearances.

Will Bednar (Mississippi St.): Bednar appeared in 4 games and posted 1 save with a 1.76 ERA. He struck out 23 batters with 6 walks over 15 1/3 innings.

Will Childers (Georgia): Childers was 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA and struck out 13 batters with 6 walks over 11 1/3 innings.

Sonny Fauci (St. John’s): Fauci didn’t allow a run in 12 2/3 innings as he posted a 1-0 record and struck out 9 batters with 3 walks.

Noah Hall (Appalachian St.): Hall was 2-0 with 1 save and a 1.80 ERA. He struck out 21 batters with 10 walks over 20 innings.

Jacob Ciccone (Lafayette): Ciccone posted 2 saves with a 2.25 ERA and struck out 18 batters with 6 walks over 12 innings. He recorded a career-high 9 strikeouts at Towson in 4 innings of relief.

Pete Hansen (Texas): Hansen didn’t allow a run in 17 innings of work as he struck out 18 batters with only 2 walks. He was 2-0 with 1 save.

Joseph King (California): King was 2-0 with 1 save and a 1.59 ERA. He fanned 17 batters with 4 walks over 11 1/3 innings.

Jesse Barron (San Francisco): Barron posted 2 saves with a 0.96 ERA and struck out 14 batters with 2 walks over 9 1/3 innings.

Chad Treadway (Georgia St.): Treadway struck out 23 batters with 4 walks over 16 1/3 innings as he posted a 2.20 ERA in 5 appearances.

C.J. Mayhue (East Carolina): Mayhue was 1-0 with a 0.56 ERA and struck out 19 batters with 6 walks over 16 innings in 8 appearances.

Dalton Smith (Georgia Tech.): Smith was 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA. He fanned 14 batters and walked 6 over 12 1/3 innings.

Geoffrey Gilbert (Clemson): Gilbert was 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings over 8 appearances.

Bryce Greenly (Delaware): Greenly posted a 1-0 record, 0.96 ERA and struck out 15 batters with 7 walks over 9 1/3 innings.

Cameron Bush (Texas St.): Bush was 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA and struck out 12 with 3 walks over 11 2/3 innings.

Ethan Hoopingarner (Southern California): Hoopingarner was 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA and struck out 16 batters with 4 walks over 11 1/3 innings. He only allowed 3 hits in 9 appearances.

Jack Lynch (Xavier): Lynch posted a 1-0 record and 1.69 ERA in 5 appearances over 10 2/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked only 2.

Catchers

Hayden Dunhurst (Mississippi): Dunhurst belted 5 home runs and 15 RBI in 52 at-bats. He only allowed 4 stolen bases all season and threw out 5 base runners as he appeared in all 17 games.

Nathan Hickey (Florida): Hickey hit .311 with 4 homers, 2 doubles and 7 RBI. He hit home runs in 4 consecutive games (4 of the last 5 of the season).

Nick Hassan (Kennesaw St.): Hassan hit .431 with 4 doubles, 1 triple and 10 RBI over 51 at-bats.

Alex Smith (Navy): Smith hit .368 with 4 doubles and 9 RBI in 38 at-bats.

First Basemen

Reggie Crawford (Connecticut): Crawford hit .365 with 7 doubles, 1 homer and 16 RBI for the Huskies.

Matt McCormick (West Virginia): McCormick hit .364 with 3 homers, 4 doubles and 11 RBI.

William Sullivan (Troy): Sullivan hit .396 with 6 doubles, 1 triple and 12 RBI.

Peyton Williams (Iowa): Williams hit .298 with 2 homers, 4 doubles, 1 triple and 16 RBI.

Dylan Simmons (Florida St.): Simmons hit .378 with 4 doubles and 7 RBI as he started 11 games.

Drew Compton (Georgia Tech.): Compton hit .321 with 3 homers, 4 doubles and 12 RBI. He also had a .991 fielding percentage at first base.

Brandon Hylton (Stetson): Hylton hit .357 with 5 doubles and 8 RBI over 42 at-bats.

Wil LaFollette (Tennessee-Martin): LaFollette hit .283 with 3 homers, 2 doubles, 1 triple and 13 RBI over 60 at-bats.

Second Basemen

Max Cotier (Virginia): Cotier hit .338 with 4 triples, 3 doubles, 1 home run and 15 RBI. His 4 triples were tied for the most in NCAA Division I and were the most in the ACC. He tied a school record by scoring 5 times against UMass Lowell. Cotier completed the 2020 season by reaching base in 13 straight games and was on a 10-game hitting streak.

Peyton Chatagnier (Mississippi): Chatagnier hit .311 with 4 homers, 4 doubles and 13 RBI. He was ninth in the nation (4th in the SEC) in runs scored with 23.

Ben Dellacono (Holy Cross): Dellacono hit .305 with 8 doubles, 1 homer and 10 RBI. He led the Patriot League and ranked 15th in Division I with 8 doubles.

Robert Moore (Arkansas): Moore hit .317 with 2 doubles, 2 homers and 17 RBI and started all 16 games for the Razorbacks.

Jeffrey David (Dallas Baptist): David hit .351 with 4 doubles, 2 homers and 15 RBI. He had 20 hits in 57 at-bats and swiped 2 bases.

Michael Curialle (UCLA): Curialle hit .325 with 2 homers, 2 doubles and 9 RBI in 40 at-bats. He also swiped 2 bases.

Tim Borden II (Louisville): Borden hit .444 with 1 homer, 2 doubles and 9 RBI. He collected one hit in 7 of 8 starts.

Landon Hahn (S.E. Missouri): Hahn hit .361 with 2 doubles, 1 triple and 8 RBI.

Third Basemen

Cooper Weiss (Coastal Carolina): Weiss hit .372 with 5 doubles, 2 homers and 14 RBI. He also swiped 5 bases. He ranked in the top 10 in the Sun Belt in slugging percentage (8), batting average (10) and RBI (10).

Jace Jung (Texas Tech.): Jung belted 4 homers, 4 doubles and collected 23 RBI in 19 games for the Red Raiders. He was in the top 10 nationally and second in the Big 12 in walks with 18. He also was 11th in the USA and third in the Big 12 with 23 RBI.

Peyton Graham (Oklahoma): Graham hit .358 with 3 homers, 8 doubles and collected 10 RBI. He also swiped 8 bases over 18 games.

Tyler Martin (Florida St.): Martin hit .310 with 5 doubles and 13 RBI in 58 at-bats. He also drew 16 walks and reached base at a .481 clip.

Chris Dengler (Old Dominion): Dengler hit .340 with 3 doubles, 1 triple and 8 RBI as he started all 15 games. He recorded 5 multi-hit games and committed just two errors. He tied for the most stolen bases on the squad with 3.

Shortstops

Cal Conley (Texas Tech.): Conley hit .371 with 3 homers, 8 doubles and 24 RBI for the Red Raiders. He also swiped 5 bases and started 18 of 19 games. He was eighth nationally in RBI and second in the Big 12. Conley was a third team Collegiate Baseball All-American.

Jake Lazzaro (St. John’s): Lazzaro hit .327 with 4 doubles and swiped 3 bases in 3 attempts as he played in all 14 games and made 13 starts for the Red Storm.

Jose Torres (N.C. State): Torres hit .333 with 3 homers, 3 doubles and collected 13 RBI with 2 stolen bases. He started all 17 games at shortstop for the Wolfpack.

Will Mize (Georgia St.): Mize hit .373 with 5 doubles, 1 homer and 17 RBI. He led all freshmen in the league in RBI and ranked second in batting average.

Brett Roberts (Tennessee Tech.): Roberts hit .290 with 4 homers, 2 doubles and 13 RBI. He also swiped 3 bases.

David McCabe (Charlotte): McCabe hit 5 doubles and recorded 9 RBI in 63 at-bats. He also drew 16 walks.

Outfielders

Chris Newell (Virginia): Newell hit .407 with 4 homers, 2 doubles and 20 RBI. He also swiped 8 bases as he started all 18 games in centerfield. He ranked in the top 10 in the ACC in RBI (T-2), on-base percentage (2), slugging percentage (3), runs (T-3), total bases (T-4), stolen bases (T-5) and batting average (9). Newell was one of four Collegiate Baseball Freshmen Players of The Year and a second team Collegiate Baseball All-American.

John Rhodes (Kentucky): Rhodes, one of four Collegiate Baseball Freshmen Players of The Year, hit .426 with 10 doubles, 1 homer, 3 triples and 19 RBI. He led the SEC and ranked second nationally in doubles (10). Rhodes had twice as many doubles than any other freshman in the SEC. Rhodes was a third team Collegiate Baseball All-American as well.

Caeden Trenkle (Oklahoma St.): Trenkle hit .333 with 3 homers, 4 triples, 3 doubles and 16 RBI. He was tied for the lead in NCAA Division I with 4 triples and ranked third with 5 sacrifice bunts.

Chase DeLauter (James Madison): DeLauter hit .382 with 7 doubles, 1 homer, 1 triple, 14 RBI and also swiped 7 bases in 16 games in the leadoff spot.

David Glancy (St. John’s): Glancy hit .423 with 3 homers, 3 doubles and 12 RBI. He played in nine games and reached base at a .448 clip and posted a slugging percentage of .885. He led St. John’s in RBIs and home runs.

Jake Holcroft (Portland): Holcroft hit .484 with 7 doubles, 2 homers, 2 triples and 11 RBI. He also swiped 4 bases.

Pres Cavenaugh (N.C. Greensboro): Cavenaugh hit .452 with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 7 RBI and swiped 7 of 7 bases. His batting average was the 13th highest in Division I and started his Spartan career with a 7-game hitting streak.

Colby Thomas (Mercer): Thomas hit .333 with 5 homers, 9 doubles and 18 RBI. He also swiped 6 bases. He led the Bears in doubles, home runs, RBI and stolen bases.

Owen Diodati (Alabama): Diodati hit .309 with 5 homers, 3 doubles, 1 triple and 22 RBI in 17 games. He was the team leader in RBI and posted 7 multi-RBI games to pace the Crimson Tide. He led SEC freshmen in RBI and slugging percentage while tying for the lead in home runs and walks (13).

Roderick Coffee (Texas Southern): Coffee hit .383 with 7 homers and 15 RBI. He also scored 13 runs and swiped 2 bases.

Dominic Pilolli (Charlotte): Pilolli hit .403 with 2 homers, 3 doubles, 1 triple and 14 RBI. He also swiped 2 bases. His 27 hits tied for first in Conference USA and was second nationwide among all freshmen.

Couper Cornblum (Wichita St.): Cornblum hit .354 with 4 doubles, 3 triples, 1 homer and 12 RBI as he swiped 7 bases.

Evan Martin (Southern Illinois): Martin hit .429 with 1 homer, 1 double and 4 RBI. He also stole 4 bases. His last 4 games of the season, he was 8-for-13 and reached in 12 of 17 plate appearances.

Gavin Cross (Virginia Tech.): Cross hit .369 with 1 double, 8 RBI and was 7-for-7 in stolen bases. He was one of four players who started all 16 games.

Aidan Riley (Delaware): Riley hit .389 with 3 doubles and 12 RBI in 13 games. He also stole 2 bases.

Jared McKenzie (Baylor): McKenzie hit .406 with 3 doubles, 5 RBI and 4 stolen bases. His .406 batting average was third best in the Big 12. He tied for the Big 12 lead with 28 hits.

Johnny Piacentino (Penn State): Piacentino hit .400 as he collected 2 homers, 4 doubles and 11 RBI with 4 stolen bases as the leadoff hitter.

Mac Bingham (Arizona): Bingham played in all 15 Wildcat games as he hit .361 with 2 doubles, 1 homer and 7 RBI. He posted a .478 on-base percentage and registered 4 multi-hit games.

Designated Hitters

Nate Rombach (Texas Tech.): Rombach hit .308 with 6 homers, 4 doubles and 27 RBI over 19 games. He led the Big 12 and ranked sixth nationally in RBI. Rombach belted 3 home runs in a game against Houston Baptist — the only freshman to hit 3 homers in a game this season.

Brayden Jobert (Nicholls St.): Jobert hit .365 with 3 homers, 3 doubles and 33 RBI as he appeared in all 18 games.

Lucas Latrenta (Villanova): Latrenta hit .333 with 3 homers, 1 triple and 10 RBI.

Leighton Banjoff (Nebraska): Banjoff hit .341 with 3 homers, 4 doubles and 13 RBI.

Christian Hall (Tennessee-Martin): Hall hit .368 with 2 homers, 2 doubles and 9 RBI as he started all 15 games. He led all Ohio Valley Conference freshmen with a .368 batting average.

Stephen Reid (Georgia Tech.): Reid hit .273 with 5 homers, 1 double and 10 RBI in just 44 at-bats. He had a slugging percentage of .636.

Multiple Position Athletes

Jacob Pennington (Murray St.): Pennington hit .667 with 1 double and 4 runs scored at the plate. As a pitcher, he was 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA and struck out 12 batters with 6 walks over 13 innings.

Jack Brannigan (Notre Dame): Brannigan hit .255 with 3 doubles, 1 homer, 1 triple and 11 RBI with 3 stolen bases. As a pitcher, he was 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA.

Justin Campbell (Oklahoma St.): Campbell hit .414 with 1 homer, 2 doubles and 7 RBI at the plate. As a pitcher, he was 1-2 with 22 strikeouts and 6 walks over 20 1/3 innings. In his last start of the season, he pitched 8 shutout innings and allowed only 3 hits while striking out 9 to get a win against BYU.

To obtain the June 12, 2020 edition of Collegiate Baseball which features the 2020 Freshmen All-American team and the regular NCAA Div. I All-American squad, plus the 50 greatest moments of the College World Series, an in-depth story of our National Player of The Year (Nick Gonzales of New Mexico St.), our 2020 National Coach of The Year, plus much more, purchase this issue or subscribe by CLICKING HERE.