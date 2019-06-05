The 2019 Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team, powered by Diamond, features a wealth of baseball talent.

The squad is headed by Collegiate Baseball’s National Co-Freshmen Players of The Year OF Ethan Wilson (South Alabama), DH Aaron Sabato (North Carolina) and Freshman Co-Pitchers of the Year Tyler Thornton (St. Mary’s) and JT Ginn (Mississippi St.).

Starting Pitchers

RHP Tyler Thornton, St. Mary’s: Collegiate Baseball’s Co-National Freshman Pitcher of The Year was also the West Coast Conference Freshman of The Year. He posted a 10-2 record, 2.71 ERA and struck out 94 batters with 27 walks over 76 1/3 innings. Two of his best outings this season included 12 strikeouts against California over 7 innings and a dozen strikeouts against Loyola Marymount over 8 frames.

RHP JT Ginn, Mississippi St.: Collegiate Baseball’s Co-National Freshman Pitcher of The Year was also Freshman of The Year in the SEC. Ginn struck out 103 batters with only 18 walks over 80 1/3 innings. He posted an 8-4 record and 3.36 ERA. One of his best outings was against Florida as he struck out 11 Gators over 6 1/3 innings.

LHP Hayes Heinecke, Wofford: A second team pick in the Southern Conference and Freshman of The Year in the league, Heinecke posted a 10-2 record, 2.65 ERA and fanned 84 batters with 15 walks over 88 1/3 innings.

LHP Doug Nikhazy, Mississippi: A member of the All-Freshmen Team in the Southeastern Conference, Nikhazy was 8-3 with a 2.98 ERA and fanned 78 batters with 32 walks over 84 2/3 innings.

RHP Alex Williams, Stanford: Williams had a 7-1 record, 2.48 ERA and struck out 35 batters with 6 walks over 54 1/3 innings.

LHP Rodney Boone, U.C. Santa Barbara: A second team Big West Conference selection and Freshman Pitcher of The Year in the league, Boone was 8-0 with a 2.78 ERA as he struck out 80 batters with 29 walks over 81 innings.

LHP Ricardo Rivera, Alabama St.: Named Freshman of The Year in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Rivera posted a 7-4 record, 4.93 ERA and struck out 60 batters with 24 walks over 65 2/3 innings.

LHP Noah Cameron, Central Arkansas: A second team Southland Conference pick, Cameron was 6-2 over the past season with a 2.95 ERA. He fanned 91 batters with 19 walks over 94 2/3 innings.

LHP Ryan Chasse, Campbell: A first team Big South pick and Freshman of The Year in the league, Chasse was 7-2 with a 2.66 ERA and fanned 57 batters with 27 walks over 74 1/3 innings.

RHP Jesse Bergin, UCLA: Bergin was 5-0 with a 4.09 ERA and struck out 76 batters with 25 walks over 66 innings.

RHP Nic McCay, South Dakota St.: A second team Summit League pick, he was 6-1 with a 4.08 ERA. McCay fanned 83 batters with 30 walks over 79 1/3 innings.

RHP Sam Bachman, Miami (OH): A first team Mid-American Conference pick and Freshman Pitcher of The Year in the league, Bachman was 7-1 with a 3.93 ERA as he struck out 75 batters with 39 walks over 75 2/3 innings.

LHP Jordan Wicks, Kansas St.: A second team Big 12 choice and Freshman of The Year in the league, Wicks was 6-3 with a 3.61 ERA and fanned 86 batters with 26 walks over 84 2/3 innings.

RHP Even Chenier, Virginia Commonwealth: A member of the All-Rookie team in the Atlantic 10, Chenier was 6-0 with a 3.56 ERA and struck out 28 batters with 12 walks over 43 innings.

RHP Pierson Ohl, Grand Canyon: Named Freshman Player of The Year in the Western Athletic Conference, Ohl was 7-5 with a 3.45 ERA, 66 strikeouts and 19 walks over 91 1/3 innings.

RHP Ryan Miller, N.C. Central: Named Rookie of The Year in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Miller posted a 6-4 record, 3.15 ERA and struck out 73 batters with 13 walks over 71 1/3 innings.

RHP Slade Cecconi, Miami (FL): Cecconi struck out 83 batters with 18 walks over 73 innings and posted a 5-3 record and 4.19 ERA.

LHP Max Loven, North Dakota St.: A first team Summit League pick and Newcomer of The Year in the league, Loven struck out 75 batters with 15 walks over 88 2/3 innings and posted a 4-2 record and 2.74 ERA in 13 appearances.

LHP Daniel Paret, Stetson: A second team Atlantic Sun selection and Freshman of The Year in the league, Paret struck out 102 batters with 47 walks over 94 2/3 innings. He posted a 5-4 record and 3.61 ERA over 19 appearances.

RHP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt: A member of the SEC All-Freshmen Team, Rocker had an 8-5 record, 4.14 ERA and struck out 70 batters with 16 walks over 71 2/3 innings.

RHP Ben Abram, Oklahoma: Chosen to the Big-12 All-Freshmen Team, Abram was 6-4 with a 4.24 ERA and struck out 52 batters with 16 walks over 63 2/3 innings in 15 appearances.

Relief Pitchers/Closers

Michael McGreevy, U.C. Santa Barbara: A first team Big West selection, McGreevy was 5-1 with 6 saves and a 2.01 ERA. He fanned 51 batters with 13 walks over 58 1/3 innings in 28 appearances.

Clayton Beeter, Texas Tech.: A second team Big-12 pick and a member of the All-Freshmen team in the league, Beeter posted 8 saves with a 2.79 ERA over 19 appearances and struck out 38 with 18 walks.

Lane Flamm, Xavier: A second team Big East pick, Flamm posted 8 saves with a 2.68 ERA as he struck out 47 batters with 23 walks in 25 appearances.

Brett Kerry, South Carolina: A member of the All-Freshmen team in the SEC, Kerry posted a 4-1 record, 7 saves and 2.62 ERA. He fanned 65 batters with 13 walks over 58 1/3 innings.

Reid McLaughlin, Brigham Young: An All-Freshmen West Coast pick, McLaughlin was 7-1 with 4 saves over 25 appearances as he struck out 46 with 11 walks.

Danny Garcia, Stetson: A member of the Atlantic Sun All-Freshmen squad, he was 5-1 with 2 saves and a 1.22 ERA over 28 appearances. He struck out 32 batters with 18 walks over 59 innings.

Willie Weiss, Michigan: Weiss was a member of the Big Ten All-Freshmen team as he posted 9 saves and a 2.97 ERA over 23 appearances. He struck out 47 batters with 29 walks.

Nathan Price, Air Force: Price was 6-3 with 5 saves and a 2.59 ERA as he struck out 32 batters with 18 walks over 62 2/3 innings.

RJ Petit, Charleston Southern: A first team Big South selection, he was 4-0 with 5 saves and a 2.45 ERA over 20 appearances. He struck out 50 batters with 20 walks.

Catchers

C/1B Austin Wells, Arizona: The Pac-12 Freshman Player of The Year hit .353 with 15 doubles, 7 triples, 5 homers and 60 RBI over 56 games. He also was 6-for-6 in stolen bases.

Taylor Smith, Incarnate Word: A second team Southland Conference pick, Freshman of The Year in the league and also a member of the Southland All-Defensive team, Smith hit .322 with 13 doubles, 16 homers and 57 RBI.

Tatem Levins, La Salle: The Co-Rookie of The Year in the Atlantic-10, Levins hit .321 with 17 doubles, 9 homers and 50 RBI.

First Basemen

Sonny DiChiara, Samford: A first team Southern Conference pick and a member of the All-Freshmen team in the league, DiChiara hit .293 with 21 homers, 7 doubles and 55 RBI.

Maxwell Costes, Maryland: A first team Big Ten selection and Freshman of The Year in the league, Costes hit .266 with 15 homers, 15 doubles and 49 RBI.

Angelo DiSpigna, Mercer: A member of the All-Freshmen Team in the Southern Conference, DiSpigna hit .289 with 13 homers, 11 doubles and 43 RBI.

Salvatore Monticciolo, Fairleigh Dickinson: The reigning Rookoe of The Year in the Northeast Conference, Monticciolo hit .305 with 13 homers, 11 doubles and 46 RBI.

Joseph Carpenter, Delaware: The Rookie of The Year in the Colonial, Carpenter hit .300 with 10 doubles, 4 triples, 5 homers and 37 RBI.

Drew Beazley, South Dakota St.: A second team Summit League pick, Beazley hit .275 with 11 doubles, 4 homers and 21 RBI.

Zach Stevens, Navy: A second team Patriot League selection, Stevens hit .319 with 11 doubles, 3 triples, 5 homers and 28 RBI.

Jaden Fein, San Diego St.: Named Co-Freshman of The Year in the Mountain West, he hit .293 with 11 doubles, 4 homers, 2 triples and 20 RBI over 47 games.

Second Basemen

Cody Morissette, Boston College: A second team Atlantic Coast Conference pick, Morissette hit .320 with 20 doubles, 2 triples, 4 homers and 41 RBI. He also was 8-for-11 in stolen bases.

Nic Kent, Virginia: A first team Atlantic Coast Conference selection and a member of the All-Freshmen team in the league, he hit .337 with 9 doubles, 3 triples, 3 homers and 42 RBI. He also swiped 17 of 21 bases.

Edarian Williams, Nevada-Las Vegas: Named Co-Freshman of The Year in the Mountain West, Williams hit .342 with 13 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer and 36 RBI.

Tyler Black, Wright St.: A first team Horizon League pick and Freshman of The Year in the league, he hit .353 with 11 doubles, 5 triples, 7 homers and 41 RBI. He also was 8-for-11 in stolen bases.

Noah Levin, George Washington: The Co-Rookie of The Year in the Atlantic-10, Levin hit .305 with 11 doubles, 2 triples, 4 homers and 43 RBI.

Nate Brodsky, Fairleigh Dickinson: A first team Northeast Conference selection, he hit .318 with 12 doubles, 2 triples, 6 homers and 29 RBI.

Luke Drumheller, Appalachian St.: Drumheller led the team with a .337 batting average as he hit 15 doubles, 2 homers and 37 RBI.

Third Basemen

Alex Binelas, Louisville: A second team ACC pick and a member of the All-Freshman team in the league, he hit .315 with 13 homers, 12 doubles, 4 triples and 52 RBI.

Antonio Valdez, Incarnate Word: A second team Southland Conference selection, he hit .302 with 14 doubles, 6 triples, 4 homers and 31 RBI. He also was 10-for-11 in stolen bases.

John Dempsey, Wofford: A second team Southern Conference pick and a member of the All-Freshmen team in the league, Dempsey hit .324 with 22 doubles, 2 triples, 7 homers and 41 RBI.

Jack Housinger, Xavier: A second team Big East selection, Housinger hit .275 with 12 doubles and 21 RBI. He also was 5-for-8 in stolen bases.

Mason LaPlante, Yale: A second team Ivy league pick, LaPlante stole 28 of 30 bases and hit 9 doubles with 29 runs scored and 18 RBI.

Shortstops

Justin Johnson, Lafayette: A first team Patriot League pick and Rookie of The Year in the league, Johnson hit .284 with 16 doubles, 2 homers and 18 RBI. He swiped 9 of 12 bases.

Danny Serretti, North Carolina: A member of the All-Freshmen team in the ACC, Serretti hit .297 with 18 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers and 43 RBI.

Josh Hood, Pennsylvania: A first team Ivy League pick and Rookie of The Year in the league, Hood hit .331 with 13 doubles, 4 triples, 8 homers and 42 RBI.

Zach Dezenzo, Ohio St.: A member of the Big Ten All-Freshmen Team, Dezenzo hit .251 with 9 homers, 9 doubles and 34 RBI.

Outfielders

Ethan Wilson, South Alabama: Collegiate Baseball’s Co-National Freshman Player of The Year, Wilson also was named Player of The Year in the Sun Belt and Freshman of The Year in the league. He hit .345 with 17 homers, 16 doubles and 51 RBI with 59 runs scored.

Andy Garriola, Old Dominion: A first team Conference USA pick and Freshman of The Year in the league, Garriola hit .328 with 19 doubles, 10 homers and 62 RBI.

Colton Cowser, Sam Houston St.: Cowser hit .361 with 17 doubles, 7 triples, 7 homers and 54 RBI. He also was 9-for-9 in stolen bases.

Hunter Goodman, Memphis: A first team American Athletic Conference pick and Newcomer Position Player of The Year in the league, Goodman hit .326 with 16 doubles, 13 homers and 67 RBI. He also swiped 11 of 12 bases.

Hudson Haskin, Tulane: A first team American Athletic Conference selection, Haskin hit .372 with 19 doubles, 10 homers, 4 triples and 52 RBI.

Logan Cherny, Troy: Cherny hit .267 with 12 doubles, 9 homers, 4 triples and 42 RBI. He also swiped 13 of 16 bases.

Garrett Spain, Austin Peay: A second team Ohio Valley Conference pick and Freshman of The Year in the league, Spain hit .333 with 8 doubles, 7 homers, 4 triples and 52 RBI over 56 games.

Sal Frelick, Boston College: A second team ACC choice and a member of the All-Freshmen Team in the league, Frelick hit .367 with 8 doubles, 4 homers and 32 RBI. He also stole 18 of 21 bases over 39 games.

Robby Martin, Florida St.: A member of the All-Freshmen Team in the ACC, Martin hit .342 with 17 doubles, 4 homers and 51 RBI.

Grant Emme, Eastern Illinois: A member of the All-Freshmen Team in the Ohio Valley, he hit .349 with 12 doubles, 4 homers and 30 RBI. He also swiped 14 of 17 bases.

Mitchell Hartigan, Florida Atlantic: A member of the All-Freshmen Team in Conference USA, he hit .326 with 14 doubles, 6 homers and 33 RBI.

Scotty Scott, Hawaii: Named Freshman of The Year in the Big West, Scott hit .291 with 6 doubles, 4 triples, 36 runs scored and 20 RBI. He also swiped 6 of 10 bases

Grant Richardson, Indiana: A member of the All-Freshmen team in the Big Ten, Richardson hit .256 with 9 homers, 8 doubles and 34 RBI.

Justin Kirby, Kent St.: Named Freshman of The Year in the Mid-American Conference, Kirby hit .313 with 14 doubles, 9 homers and 30 RBI. He also swiped 9 of 11 bases.

Dakota Kotowski, Missouri St.: A first team Missouri Valley Conference pick and Freshman of The Year in the league, Kotowski hit .288 with 12 homers, 4 doubles and 29 RBI.

Nick Cimillo, Manhattan: A first team Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection and Rookie of The Year in the league, he hit .350 with 12 doubles, 7 homers and 36 RBI.

Tyler McDonough, N.C. State: A second team ACC pick and member of the All-Freshmen Team in the league, McDonough hit .325 with 14 doubles, 5 homers and 47 RBI. He also stole 10 of 12 bases.

Chad Castillo, California Baptist: A Western Athletic Conference second team selection, he hit .335 with 8 doubles, 3 triples, 1 homer, 32 runs and 27 RBI.

Designated Hitters

Aaron Sabato, North Carolina: Collegiate Baseball’s Co-National Freshman Player of The Year was also a first team ACC pick and Freshman of The Year in the league. Sabato hit .338 with 23 doubles, 14 homers and 56 RBI.

Adrian Del Castillo, Miami (FL): A second team ACC selection, Del Castillo hit .329 with 20 doubles, 9 homers and 65 RBI.

John Dyer, Tennessee Tech.: A first team Ohio Valley pick and member of the All-Freshmen Team in the league, Dyer hit .330 with 13 doubles, 11 homers and 54 RBI.

Ryan Hampe, Illinois-Chicago: A first team Horizon League selection and member of the All-Freshmen Team, he hit .351 with 14 doubles, 5 homers and 48 RBI.

Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern: Ledford hit .291 with 11 homers, 10 doubles, 29 runs and 44 RBI.

Kevin Graham, Mississippi: Graham hit .255 with 10 homers, 7 doubles and 34 RBI in 141 at-bats.

Multiple Position Athletes

Davis Sharpe, Clemson: A second team ACC pick, Sharpe posted a 7-4 record, 3.20 ERA and struck out 84 batters with 33 walks over 84 1/3 innings. As a batter, he hit .264 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 18 RBI.

Isaac Coffey, Oral Roberts: A first team Summit League pick, Coffey hit .292 with 11 doubles, 6 homers and 32 RBI. As a pitcher, he was 3-2 with a 3.82 ERA over 14 appearances and struck out 56 batters with 17 walks.

To obtain the June 14, 2019 edition of Collegiate Baseball which features the 2019 Freshmen All-American team and the regular NCAA Div. I All-American squad, plus all of our college championship coverage and special features, purchase this issue by CLICKING HERE.