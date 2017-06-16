Collegiate Baseball’s 2017 HS All-Americans 0

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 2017 Collegiate Baseball High School All-America teams are loaded with outstanding talent from across the nation.

This year’s crop of high school athletes is impressive and talented on both the first and second teams. Twenty two players were selected in the first two rounds and Competitive Balance A and B of the 2017 Major League Draft.

Leading the team is Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year in RHP/SS Tanner Burns of Decatur H.S. (AL).

Named Alabama’s Mr. Baseball and the 6A Player of the Year, Burns did it all for his high school team. He is “one of the hardest working players I have ever coached,” according to his coach Luke Lamm. “He is very level headed and a better person away from the field.”

As a pitcher, he was 10-1 with a 0.88 ERA, 8 complete games, 116 strikeouts, 22 walks in 64 innings.

He hit .467 with 10 doubles, 4 triples, 16 home runs and 46 RBI. He drew 22 walks and struck out just 7 times in 105 at-bats. The 6-foot, 205 pound right-hander signed with Auburn.

Nominations for the All-Americans are submitted by the player’s high school coach and the staff of Collegiate Baseball chooses the honorees.

To read the full story with stats of each 2017 Collegiate Baseball newspaper’s H.S. All-American, purchase the June 16, 2017 edition of Collegiate Baseball by CLICKING HERE.

First Team

Pitchers

Trevor Rogers, LHP, Carlsbad H.S., NM

Hans Crouse, RHP, Dana Hills H.S., Dana Point, CA

Brennan Oxford, LHP, Oyster River H.S., Durham, NH

Jonathan Guardado, RHP, Nogales H.S., La Puente, CA

Alex Scherff, RHP, Colleyville Heritage H.S., Colleyville, TX

Spencer Strider, RHP, Christian Academy of Knoxville, TN

Ledgend Smith, LHP, Binger-Oney H.S., Binger, OK

Jake Jackson, RHP, El Toro H.S., Lake Forest, CA

Mason Hickman, RHP, Pope John Paul II H.S., Hendersonville, TN

Sam Keating, RHP, Canterbury School, Fort Myers, FL

Kevin Abel, RHP, Madison H.S., San Diego, CA

Jordan Fowler, LHP, Dyer County H.S., Newbern, TN

Jake Kuchmaner, LHP, Marvin Ridge H.S., Waxhaw, NC

Brandon Kaminer, LHP, Stoneman Douglas H.S., Parkland, FL

John Kodros, LHP, Coppell H.S., TX

Jacob Heatherly, LHP, Cullman H.S., AL

Seth Lonsway, LHP, Celina H.S., OH

Beaux Bonvillain, LHP, Bryant H.S., AR

Carson Hall, RHP, Randolph School, Huntsville, AL

Will Morrison, RHP, Cullman H.S., AL

Joseph Brandon, RHP, Loganville H.S., GA

CJ Van Eyk, RHP, Steinbrenner H.S., Lutz. FL

Charlie Neuweiler, RHP, Msgr. McClancy Memorial H.S., Queens, NY

Trace Moore, LHP, Nova H.S., Davie, FL

Daniel Holley, LHP, Glenwood H.S., Phenix City, AL

Luke Bartnicki, LHP, Walton H.S., Marietta, GA

Catchers

MJ Melendez, Westminster Christian, Miami, FL

Luis Campusano, Cross Creek H.S., Augusta, GA

Blake Hunt, Mater Dei H.S., Santa Ana, CA

Joe Donovan, Westmont H.S., IL

Cody Milligan, Binger-Oney H.S., Binger, OK

Sam Praytor, Helena H.S., AL

Jake Hagnenow, Farragut H.S., Knoxville, TN

Jacob Taylor, Shawnee H.S., OK

Philip Clarke, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Nashville, TN

Steven Williams, Deerfield-Windsor School, Albany, GA

Dalton Cornett, Knott County Central H.S., Hindman, KY

Dillon Dingler, Jackson H.S., Massillon, OH

Infielders

Royce Lewis, SS, JSerra Catholic H.S., San Juan Capistrano, CA

Ryan Vilade, SS/3B, Stillwater H.S., OK

Jacob Gonzalez, 3B, Chaparral H.S., Scottsdale, AZ

Casey Martin, SS, Lonoke H.S., AR

Austin Wells, 1B/DH, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, NV

Jose Rivera, MIF/3B, Riverdale Baptist H.S., Upper Marlboro, MD

Cash Case, SS, The First Academy, Orlando, FL

Alex Toral, 1B, Archbishop McCarthy, Southwest Ranches, FL

Hayden Cantrelle, SS, Teurlings Catholic H.S., Lafayette, LA

Nick Brueser, 1B, Hamilton H.S., Chandler, AZ .

Trevor Hauver, SS, Perry H.S., Gilbert, AZ

Alika Williams, SS, Rancho Bernardo H.S., San Diego, CA

Jayson Gonzalez, SS, Bishop Amat H.S., La Puente, CA

Brice Turang, SS, Santiago H.S., Corona, CA

Outfielders

Austin Beck, North Davidson H.S., Lexington, NC

Jordan Adell, Ballard H.S., Louisville, KY

Bubba Thompson, McGill-Toolen Catholic H.S., Mobile, AL

Drew Waters, Etowah H.S., Woodstock, GA

Calvin Mitchell, Rancho Bernardo H.S., San Diego, CA

Coleman Brannen, The Westfield School, Perry, GA

Quentin Holmes, Msgr. McClancy Memorial H.S., Queens, NY

Conner Uselton, Southmoore H.S., Moore, OK

Terry Fuller, Griffin H.S., Griffin, GA

Jacob Pearson, West Monroe H.S., LA

Alek Thomas, Mount Carmel H.S., Chicago, IL

Jason Rooks, Walton H.S., Marietta, GA

Tanner O’Tremba, Cherry Creek H.S., Greenwood Village, CO

Owen Lovell, Cullman H.S., AL

Nicholas Webre, Teurlings Catholic H.S., Lafayette, LA

Daniel Cabrera, Parkview Baptist H.S., Baton Rouge, LA

Adan Fernandez, Archbishop McCarthy, Southwest Ranches, FL

Judd Ward, Russellville H.S., AL

Multi-Position Players

Tanner Burns, RHP/SS, Decatur H.S., AL

Hunter Greene, SS/P, Notre Dame H.S., Sherman Oaks, CA

MacKenzie Gore, LHP/OF/1B, Whiteville H.S., NC

Shane Baz, RHP/OF, Concordia Lutheran H.S., Tomball, TX

Hagan Danner, RHP/C, Huntington Beach H.S., CA

Joe Perez, 3B/RHP, Archbishop McCarthy, Southwest Ranches,

Sam Carlson, RHP/OF, Burnsville H.S., MN

Tanner Sparks, RHP/3B, Shawnee H.S., OK

Cody Greenhill, RHP/1B, Russellville H.S., AL

Justin Bullock, INF/RHP, South Granville H.S., Creedmoor, NC

Logan Allen, LHP/OF, University H.S., Orange City, FL

Jordan Butler, LHP/1B/OF, Alonso H.S., Tampa, FL

Joe Lancelotti, RHP/1B, William Penn Charter, Philadelphia, PA

Christian Chamberlain, LHP/CF, Reno H.S., NV

Aaron Walters, C/RHP, Center Point H.S., TX

Seth Corry, LHP/OF, Lone Peak H.S., American Fork, UT

Chance Clark, SS/RHP, South Beauregard H.S., Longville, LA

Kyle Jacobsen, OF/LHP, Allatoona H.S., Acworth, GA

Noel Vela, LHP/OF, Mission Veterans Memorial H.S., Mission, TX

Second Team

Pitchers

Matt Blair, RHP, Tattnall Square Academy, Macon, GA

Chandler Mauldin, LHP, Rockwall-Heath H.S., Rockwall, TX

Isaac Esqueda, LHP, Bishop Amat H.S., La Puente, CA

Gene Hurst, RHP, Oak Mountain H.S., Birmingham, AL

Jonathan Stroman, RHP, La Cueva H.S., Albuquerque, NM

JJ Kruzel, RHP, Little Elm H.S., TX

Matt Russell, RHP, Staley H.S., Kansas City, MO

Elijah Gill, LHP, Providence H.S., Jacksonville, FL

Lucas Gordon, LHP, Notre Dame H.S., Sherman Oaks, CA

Peyton Glavin, LHP, Blessed Trinity H.S., Roswell, GA

Caleb Mitchell, LHP, Parkview H.S., Lilburn, GA

John Short, LHP, Maize H.S., KS

Kolby Somers, LHP, Century H.S., Hillsboro, OR

Sam Beck, RHP, Rutgers Prep, Somerset, NJ

Michael Newstrom, LHP, Puyallup H.S., WA

Michael McElmeel, LHP, Antonian College Prep, San Antonio, TX

Luke Anderson, RHP, Shawnee Mission East H.S., Prairie Village, KS

Brandon Neeck, LHP, Horace Greeley H.S., Chappaqua, NY

Christian MacLeod, LHP, Huntsville H.S., AL

Chase Farrell, RHP, Valencia H.S., CA

Griffin Reedy, RHP, Pensacola Catholic H.S., Pensacola, FL

Daniel Federman, RHP, Archbishop McCarthy H.S., Southwest Ranches, FL

Timmy Townsend, RHP, Providence H.S., Charlotte, NC

Bay Witcher, RHP, Loganville H.S., GA

Jace Burke, RHP, Walsh Jesuit H.S., Cuyhoga Falls, OH

Braden Hays, LHP, Parkview H.S., Lilburn, GA

Matt Litwicki, RHP, Lake Central H.S., St. John, IN

Joe Graziano, LHP, Lake Central H.S., St. John, IN

Tanner Smith, RHP, Houston H.S., MS

Catchers

Brett Zimmerman, Frankfort H.S., MI

Cole Stilwell, Rockwall-Heath H.S., Rockwall, TX

Trey Ham, Tattnall Square Academy, Macon, GA

Logan Cerny, Parkview H.S., Lilburn, GA

Chad McDaniel, Stoneman Douglas H.S., Parkland, FL

Infielders

Jeremiah Jackson, SS, St. Luke’s Episcopal School, Mobile, AL

Skylar Holland, 1B, Russellville H.S., AL

Ethan Whitley, SS, Covington H.S., TN

Logan Simmons, SS, Tattnall Square Academy, Macon, GA

Ricky Presno, 2B, Charles Flanagan H.S., Pembroke Pines, FL

Brendan Regan, SS/2B, Walsh Jesuit H.S., Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Matt Alaimo, 1B, St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, NJ

Richard Ware, 3B, La Cueva H.S., Albuquerque, NM

Sam Faith, 3B/SS, St. Charles North H.S., St. Charles, IL

Zach Mettetal, SS, St. Charles North H.S., St. Charles, IL

JT Schwartz, SS, Corona del Mar H.S., Newport Beach, CA

Nick Burdette, 1B, Bingham H.S., South Jordan, UT

Frainyer Chavez, SS, Little Elm H.S., TX

Gage Hughes, SS, Greenup County H.S., Greenup, KY

Dax Fellows, SS, Silverado H.S., Las Vegas, NV

Outfielders

Kendrick Calilao, The First Academy, Orlando, FL

Alec Sanchez, 2B, Providence H.S., Jacksonville, FL

Joey DeMasi, Parkview H.S., Lilburn, GA

Justin Henry, Rutgers Prep, Somerset, NJ

Josh Hall, Randolph School, Huntsville, AL

Cody Masters, Coppell H.S., TX

Tanner Allen, UMS-Wright H.S., Mobile, AL

Canaan Smith, Rockwall-Heath H.S., Rockwall, TX

Carl Grindl, Pensacola Catholic H.S., Pensacola, FL

Jason Fontenot, South Beauregard H.S., Longville, LA

Preston Hartsell, Corona del Mar H.S., Newport Beach, CA

Multi-Position Players