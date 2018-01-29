Collegiate Baseball’s 2018 HS All-Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. — An all-star lineup of high school players headlines Collegiate Baseball’s 2018 Pre-Season High School All America team.

The players on this list represent not only amazing athletic ability and talent in their respective positions, but they also are among the most sought after players by pro scouts and college recruiters.

The majority of the players have committed to a college and most have received national recognition already. Many were players of the year in their league, region or state and have racked up a number of awards, including national honors. Players are nominated for the honor by their high school coaches.

This issue also includes a state-by-state list of the top high school players to watch in the country as well as the top 30 teams in Collegiate Baseball’s National High School Baseball Pre-Season Poll.

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers

Cole Winn, RHP, Orange Lutheran H.S., Orange, CA

Matthew Liberatore, LHP, Mountain Ridge H.S., Glendale, AZ

Jonathan Childress, LHP, Forney H.S., TX

Slade Cecconi, RHP, Trinity Prep, Winter Park, FL

Kumar Rocker, RHP, North Oconee H.S., Bogart, GA

Ethan Hankins, RHP, Forsyth Central H.S., Cumming, GA

Michael Vasil, RHP, Boston College H.S., Boston, MA

Trace Moore, LHP, Nova H.S., Davie, FL

Landon Marceaux, RHP, Destrehan H.S., LA

Luke Bartnicki, LHP, Walton H.S., Marietta, GA

Luke Mann, RHP, St. John Vianney, St. Louis, MO

Gene Hurst, RHP, Oak Mountain H.S., Birmingham, AL

Garrett Schmeltz, LHP, Pleasure Ridge Park H.S., Louisville, KY

Travis Hester, RHP, College Station H.S., TX

Will Morrison, RHP, Cullman H.S. AL

Mason Ronan, LHP, Penn Cambria H.S., Cresson, PA

Carter Raffield, RHP, Bleckley County H.S., Cochran, GA

Lineras Torres, RHP, Beacon H.S., NY

Kyle Perry, LHP, Millard South H.S., Omaha, NE

Brennan Oxford, LHP, Oyster River H.S., Durham, NH

Joseph Brandon, RHP, Loganville H.S., GA

Brandon Neeck, LHP, Horace Greeley H.S., Chappaqua, NY

Timmy Townsend, RHP, Providence H.S., Charlotte, NC

Brandon Dieter, RHP, South Hills H.S., West Covina, CA

Catchers

Will Banfield, Brookwood H.S., Snellville, GA

Austin Wells, Bishop Gorman H.S., Las Vegas, NV

Patrick Winkel, Amity H.S., Woodbridge, CT

Luke Hancock, Houston H.S., MS

Matt McCormick, St. Laurence H.S., Burbank,

Infielders

Brice Turang, SS, Santiago H.S., Corona, CA

Nolan Gorman, 3B, Sandra Day O’Connor H.S., Phoenix, AZ

Triston Casas, 3B/RHP, American Heritage H.S., Plantation, FL

Cory Acton, 2B/3B, American Heritage H.S., Plantation, FL

Alec Sanchez, 2B/SS, Providence H.S., Jacksonville, FL

Osiris Johnson, SS, Encinal H.S., Alameda, CA

Branden Comia, SS, Carl Sandburg H.S., Orland Park, IL

Kendall Logan Simmons, SS/3B, Tattnall Square Academy, Macon, GA

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Colleyville Heritage H.S., Colleyville, TX

Jose Rivera, SS/2B, Riverdale Baptist H.S., Upper Marlboro, MD

Bryce Bush, 3B, DeLaSalle H.S., Warren, MI

Charlie Mack, SS, Williamsville East H.S., Williamsville, NY

Alec Carr, SS/2B, Fort Bend Kempner H.S., Sugar Land, TX

Dax Fellows, SS/2B, Silverado H.S., Las Vegas, NV

J.T. Schwartz, SS, Corona del Mar H.S., Newport Beach, CA

Austin Schultz, SS, Norris H.S., Firth, NE

Outfielders

Alex Thomas, Mt. Carmel H.S., Chicago, IL

Tanner O’Tremba, Cherry Creek H.S., Greenwood Village, CO

Joe Gray Jr., Hattiesburg H.S., MS

Preston Hartsell, Corona del Mar H.S., Newport Beach, CA

Nick Decker, Seneca H.S., Tabernacle, NJ

Kendrick Calilao, The First Academy, Orlando, FL

Eric Kennedy, Calvary Christian H.S., Clearwater, FL

Michael Siani, Penn Charter H.S., Philadelphia, PA

Multi-Position Players

Grayson Rodriguez, RHP/SS, Central Heights H.S., Nacogdoches, TX

Ryan Weathers, LHP/1B, Loretto H.S., TN

Simeon Woods-Richardson, RHP/3B/1B, Fort Bend Kempner H.S., Sugar Land, TX

John Thomas Ginn, RHP/SS, Brandon H.S., MS

Brett Brown, SS/P, Godley H.S., TX

Spencer Schwellenbach, SS/RHP, Saginaw Heritage H.S., Saginaw, MI

Anthony Seigler, C/P, Cartersville H.S., GA

Hunter Watson, SS/3B/RHP, Pottsboro H.S., TX

Braxton Ashcraft, RHP/3B, Robinson H.S., TX

Joseph Menefee, LHP/1B/OF, George Ranch H.S., Richmond, TX

Hunter Barco, LHP/1B, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, FL

Mike Doolin, SS/RHP, Andrean H.S., Merrillville, IN

Nick Schnell, CF/RHP, Roncalli H.S., Indianapolis, IN

Cole Wilcox, RHP/1B, Heritage H.S., Ringgold, GA

Connor Scott, CF/LHP, H.B. Plant H.S., Tampa, FL

Jack Perkins, RHP/OF, Kokomo H.S., IN

Mason Denaburg, RHP/C, Merritt Island H.S., FL

Jaden Hill, RHP/3B, Ashdown H.S., AR

J.T. Johnson, 3B/RHP, Greenup County H.S., Greenup, KY

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers

Mason Englert, RHP, Forney H.S., TX

Eric Wallington, LHP, TC Roberson H.S., Asheville, NC

Jack Hinrichsen, RHP, C.K. McClatchy H.S., Sacramento, CA

Yianni Skeriotis, RHP, Jackson H.S., Massillon, OH

Christian MacLeod, LHP, Huntsville H.S., AL

Sandeep Mahl, RHP, Encinal H.S., Alameda, CA

Cutter Sippel, LHP, Southlake Carroll H.S., Southlake, TX

Kyle Lang, RHP, Crystal Lake South H.S., Crystal Lake, IL

Brandon Walker, RHP, North Florida Christian H.S., Tallahassee, FL

Chase Webster, RHP, Mesquite H.S., Gilbert, AZ

Patrick Wicklander, LHP, Valley Christian H.S., San Jose, CA

Justin Jarvis, RHP, Lake Norman H.S., Mooresville, NC

Franco Aleman, RHP, Alonso H.S., Tampa, FL

Rye Gunter, RHP, Coppell H.S., TX

Joshua South, RHP, Cookeville H.S., TN

Cameron Barlow, LHP, Dyer County H.S., Newbern, TN

Kaden Krowka, LHP, Rockwall-Heath H.S., Heath, TX

Matthew Thompson, RHP, Cypress Ranch H.S., Cypress, TX

Michael Maiolo, RHP, Woodrow Wilson H.S., Beckley, WV

Catchers

Brett Zimmerman, Frankfort H.S., MI

Adrian Del Castillo, Gulliver Prep, Miami, FL

Logan Cerny, Parkview H.S., Lilburn, GA

Aaron McKeithan, TC Roberson H.S., Asheville, NC

Kameron Ojeda, St. John Bosco H.S., Bellflower, CA

Cole Stilwell, Rockwall-Heath H.S., Heath, TX

Infielders

Michael Perez, SS, Gahr H.S., Cerritos, CA

Cade Beloso, 1B, John Curtis Christian School, River Ridge, LA

Drake Westcott, 3B, Edwardsville H.S., IL

Jared Poland, SS, Cathedral H.S., Indianapolis, IN

Bobby Goodloe, 2B/SS, Godley H.S., TX

Zach Thomas, SS, Eastern View H.S., Culpeper, VA

Nick Burdette, 1B, Bingham H.S., South Jordan, UT

Grant Lavigne, 1B, Bedford H.S., NH

Emilio Rosas, SS/3B, Mater Dei H.S., Santa Ana, CA

Jay Curtis, 3B, John Curtis Christian School, River Ridge, LA

Anthony Volpe, SS, Delbarton School, Morristown, NJ

Outfielders

Josh Hall, Homewood H.S., AL

Colton Cowser, Cypress Ranch H.S., TX

Christian Franklin, Rockhurst H.S., Kansas City, MO

Brandon Bossiere, Woodcrest Christian H.S., Riverside, CA

Multi-Position Players

Matt Grogan, RHP/OF, St. Michaels H.S., MD

Joe Naranjo, 1B/LHP, Ruben S. Ayala H.S., Chino Hills, CA

Cole Daniels, LHP/1B, Saline H.S., MI

Cade Doughty, SS/RHP/OF, Denham Springs H.S., LA

Jack Filby, SS/C/RHP, C.K. McClatchy H.S., Sacramento, CA

Willie Weiss, SS/RHP, Westview H.S., Portland, OR

Erik Tolman, LHP/DH, El Toro H.S., Lake Forest, CA