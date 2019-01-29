Collegiate Baseball’s 2019 HS All-Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. — An all-star lineup of high school players headlines Collegiate Baseball’s 2019 Pre-Season High School All America team powered by Diamond Sports.

The players on this list have demonstrated amazing athletic ability and talent in their respective positions and are among the most sought after players by pro scouts and college recruiters.

The majority of the players have committed to a college and most have received national recognition already. Many are players of the year in their league, region or state last season while several played on Team USA or in prestigious summer events.

All players were nominated by their high school coach and recommended by other coaches in their state.

To read detailed information about each All American, order the January 25, 2019 edition of Collegiate Baseball. You can subscribe or purchase a single copy by CLICKING HERE.

First Team



Pitchers

Will Bednar, RHP, Mars Area H.S., PA

Dawson Netz, RHP, Maranatha H.S., Pasadena, CA

Tyson Heaton, RHP, Yucaipa H.S., CA

Jason Savacool, RHP, CW Baker H.S., Baldwinsville, NY

Geoffrey Gilbert, LHP, Bishop England H.S., SC

Cooper Benson, LHP, San Luis Obispo H.S., CA

Michael Doolin, RHP, Andrean H.S., Merrillville, IN

Nolan Hudi, LHP, Calvary Christian H.S., Clearwater, FL

Chipper Menard, LHP, New Iberia Senior H.S., LA

AJ Hacker, RHP, Rowan County H.S., Morehead, KY

JJ Goss, RHP, Cypress Ranch H.S., Cypress, TX

Sam Hliboki, RHP, Harvard-Westlake H.S., Studio City, CA

Hunter Barco, LHP, The Bolles School, FL

Brennan Malone, RHP, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL

Jacob Meador, RHP, Centennial H.S., Burleson, TX

Jack Leiter, RHP, Delbarton H.S., Morristown, NJ

Zach Morris, LHP, Cabot H.S., AR

Brandon Walker, RHP, North Florida Christian, Tallahassee, FL

Catchers

Matt McCormick, St. Laurence H.S., Burbank, IL

Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian H.S., Mobile, AL

Nathan Hickey, Providence H.S., Jacksonville,

Darius Perry, La Mirada H.S., CA

Nick Sizemore, Pryor H.S., OK

Drew Romo, The Woodlands H.S., TX

Infielders

Rece Hinds, SS, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL

Parker Noland, 3B, Farragut H.S., Knoxville, TN

Brett Baty, 3B, Lake Travis H.S., Austin, TX

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Colleyville Heritage H.S., TX

Dylan Ray, 3B, Bob Jones H.S., Madison, AL

Landon Cato, 3B/1B, Oak Mountain H.S, Birmingham, AL

Jose Torres, SS, Calvert Hall College H.S., Towson, MD

Paul Christopher “CJ” Abrams, SS/2B, Blessed Trinity H.S., Roswell, GA

Carter Young, SS, Selah H.S., WA

Brooks Lee, SS/2B, San Luis Obispo H.S., CA

Jacob Shaver, INF, Jordan H.S., Sandy, UT

Christian Cairo, SS, Calvary Christian H.S., Clearwater, FL

Outfielders

Corbin Carroll, Lakeside School, Seattle, WA

Coleman Brigman, Valley Christian H.S., San Jose, CA

Chris Newell, Malvern Prep, PA

Michael Brueser, Hamilton H.S. Chandler, AZ

Riley Greene, Hagerty H.S., FL

Bryce Matthews, Chaparral H.S., Parker, CO

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake H.S., Studio City, CA

Dylan Crews, Lake Mary H.S., FL

Michael Dixon, Berkeley H.S., CA

Maurice Hampton, Memphis University School, TN

Emanuel Dean, Servite H.S., Anaheim, CA

Multi-Position Athletes

Chris Villaman, LHP/OF, Ledford H.S., Thomasville, NC

Logan Tanner, C/RHP, George County H.S., Lucedale, MS

Jack Everett Washburn, RHP/OF, Webster H.S., WI

Riley Cornelio, RHP/SS, Pine Creek H.S., Colorado Springs, CO

Sam Ireland, RHP/3B, Mountain Vista H.S., Highlands Ranch, CO

Tyler Matyshock, LHP/1B/OF, Sonora H.S., CA

Drew Gilbert, LHP/CF, Stillwater Area H.S., MN

Jared Jones, RHP/OF, La Mirada H.S., CA

Tyler Callihan, SS/RHP, Providence H.S., Jacksonville, FL

Blake Adams, RHP/OF, Har-Ber H.S., Springdale, AR

Landon Sims, RHP/OF, South Forsyth H.S., Cumming, GA

Seth Tomczak, RHP/CF, Argonaut H.S., Jackson, CA

Derek Diamond, RHP/INF, Ramona H.S., CA

Spencer Jones, LHP/1B/OF, La Costa Canyon H.S., Carlsbad, CA

Nick Maldonado, RHP/SS, Seton Hall Prep, West Orange, NJ

Cade Doughty, SS/RHP, Denham Springs H.S., LA

Second Team

Pitchers

Chandler Best, LHP, McGill-Toolen Catholic H.S., Mobile, AL

Nick Durgin, RHP, Melbourne Central Catholic H.S., Melbourne, FL

Zach Jacobs, RHP, San Dimas H.S., CA

John Cashimer, LHP, Coppell H.S., TX

Isaac Duplechain, RHP, Barbe H.S., Lake Charles, LA

Dallas Glass, RHP, Pleasure Ridge Park H.S., Louisville, KY

Carter Rustad, RHP, Staley H.S., Kansas City, MO

Matt Thompson, RHP, Cypress Ranch H.S., Cypress, TX

Brandon Sproat, RHP, Pace H.S., FL

Josh Emerson, RHP, Calvary Christian H.S., Clearwater, FL

Braden Halladay, RHP, Calvary Christian H.S., Clearwater, FL

Jackson Kimbroll, LHP, Oak Mountain H.S., Birmingham, AL

Catchers

Michael Carpentier, Yucaipa H.S., CA

Jonathan French, Parkview H.S., Lilburn, GA.

Parker Landwehr, Calvert Hall College H.S., Towson, MD

Mark Black, Serra Catholic H.S., McKeesport, PA

Jared Alvarez-Lopez, Cypress Ranch H.S., Cypress, TX

Parker Nelson, Madison Central H.S., MS

Infielders

Anthony Volpe, SS, Delbarton H.S., Morristown, NJ

Kyren Paris, SS, Freedom H.S., Oakley, CA

Cody Freeman, SS/2B, Etiwanda H.S., Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Connor Beichler, SS, Owasso H.S., OK

Max Anderson, SS/2B, Millard West H.S., Omaha, NE

Grant Hotchkiss, INF, Boyle County H.S., Danville, KY

Outfielders

Dillon Besnier, Tampa Riverview H.S., Riverview, FL

Austin Hendrick, West Alleghany H.S., PA

Kendall Pettis, Brother Rice H.S., Chicago, IL

Cam Thompson, Owasso H.S., OK

Sam Thompson, Owasso H.S., OK

Multiple Position Athletes

Xavier Carter, 1B/OF/LHP, Capital Christian H.S., Sacramento, CA

Cy Nielson, LHP/OF, Spanish Fork H.S., UT

Nathan LaRue, C/OF/RHP, McGill-Toolen Catholic H.S., Mobile, AL

Peyton Lejeune, SS/RHP, Teurlings Catholic H.S., Lafayette, LA

Cam Hill, 1B/LHP, Bob Jones H.S., Madison, AL

Caden Rose, SS/RHP, Bob Jones H.S., Madison, AL

Joe Naranjo, 1B/LHP, Ayala H.S., Chino Hills, CA

Jared Townsend, LHP/1B, Wilton H.S., IA

Ben Schoneman, RHP/INF, La Cueva H.S., Albuquerque, NM

Rhett Gallagher, RHP/C, Van Alstyne H.S., TX

Collin McCrabb, RHP/SS/1B/OF, Wilton H.S., IA