Vanderbilt Head Coach Tim Corbin is Collegiate Baseball’s 2019 National Coach of The Year.

It is the second National Coach of The Year honor for Corbin from Collegiate Baseball, and it marks the 13th time a Southeastern Conference head coach has won the honor from Collegiate Baseball since the award’s inception in 1980. He previously won National Coach of The Year in 2014 when he guided Vanderbilt to its first national title in baseball.

Corbin finished his 17th season at the helm of the Commodore program with Vanderbilt’s second national championship in baseball at the recent College World Series with an 8-2 win over Michigan.

He has led Vanderbilt to 15 NCAA tournaments, nine Super Regionals and four College World Series. His coaching record is 740-354-1 at Vanderbilt. Under Corbin, 48 players have been named an All-American, including 14 who have received first-team recognition.

In the Corbin era, 23 players have gone on to play in the Major leagues, the most in the SEC since 2003.

Previous Collegiate Baseball National Coaches of The Year include: