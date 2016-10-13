Dietrich Named 2016 Pitching Coach Of Year 0

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Oregon Pitching Coach Jason Dietrich has been named the 2016 Pitching Coach of The Year by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

The award is in its 14th year, and Dietrich will be officially honored at the American Baseball Coaches Association Convention next January in Anaheim, Calif.

Dietrich was named Oregon’s pitching coach and recruiting coordinator on July 1, 2016.

He joined the Ducks after spending the last four years (2013-16) at Cal. State Fullerton where he led one of the premier pitching staffs in the country. The CSF pitching staff ranked among the nation’s best each of Dietrich’s four seasons with the Titans.



Cal. State Fullerton led the nation in one of four major pitching categories nine times over the last four seasons. The Titans had the country’s best ERA (2.22) in 2016, while leading the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio three times (2013, 2014 and 2015), WHIP twice (2013 and 2016) and fewest base on balls per nine innings three times (2013, 2014 and 2015).



In his four seasons at CSF, Dietrich’s pitching staff never finished with a team ERA higher than 2.89 or ranked lower than 11th in the country. In addition to the Titan’s NCAA Div. I leading 2.22 ERA in 2016, Dietrich’s staffs posted ERAs that ranked fourth in the country in 2013 (2.47), third in 2014 (2.24) and 11th in 2015 (2.89).



Dietrich’s pitching staffs at Cal. State Fullerton also ranked no lower than third in strikeout-to-walk ratio during his four seasons, while also ranking no worse than sixth in WHIP and seventh in base on balls per nine innings.



Before coaching with the Titans, Dietrich spent five seasons (2008-12) at U.C. Irvine where he was the pitching coach during the final two. The Anteaters ranked 17th in both ERA and base on balls per nine innings in 2011, and were 36th in ERA and 11th in WHIP in 2012.



Dietrich began his coaching career as the pitching coach at Arcadia High School (1999-2001). He became a college pitching coach at Los Angeles City College in 2002 before moving to Irvine Valley College (2003-06) and Cal. State Los Angeles (2007).

Previous Collegiate Baseball Pitching Coaches of The Year include:

• 2015: Alan Dunn, Louisiana St.

• 2014: Karl Kuhn, Virginia

• 2013: Nate Yeskie, Oregon St.

• 2012: Shaun Cole, Arizona

• 2011: Phil Cundari, Seton Hall

• 2010: Mark Calvi, South Carolina

• 2009: Jerry Weinstein, Colorado Rockies

• 2008: Scott Forbes, North Carolina

• 2007: Dan Spencer, Oregon St.

• 2006: Gordie Alderink, Grand Valley St.

• 2005: Tom Holliday, Texas

• 2004: Derek Johnson, Vanderbilt

• 2003: Mark McQueen, Virginia Commonwealth

