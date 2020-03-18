High School Baseball Suspended Across USA 0

High school baseball across the USA has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As far as we know, all of our states are suspending spring sports,” said Elliot Hopkins, director of sports, sanctioning and student services with the National Federation of State High School Associations.

“Kansas just cancelled school for the rest of the academic year. So their sports are done for the spring season. This is very fluid and changing every minute…literally.”

For the 2018-19 school year, there were a total of 16,170 high schools that played baseball which involved 482,740 participants.