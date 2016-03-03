Incredible System Utilized At Parkview H.S.

By LOU PAVLOVICH, JR.

Editor/Collegiate Baseball

LILBURN, Ga. — Chan Brown is one of the elite head baseball coaches in the USA at Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga.

His teams at Parkview have won three Georgia state titles on the highest level (6-A) in the last five years and won two national titles in the past four years (2012 and 2015).

None of these accomplishments have happened by accident. It has taken place by meticulous preparation to detail by Brown and his staff of eight assistants as the team essentially works 12 months a year on their game in one form or another.

An incredible feeder system has been orchestrated by this remarkable coach as travel teams going down to the age of eight are taught everything about the game of baseball by his staff. Those players ultimately come to Parkview H.S. It isn’t unusual having young men involved with the Parkview way of playing baseball for 10-11 years.

Brown is also an adept fundraiser as he annually brings in $100,000-$150,000 depending on travel costs for the year. But more about that later.

Parkview was ranked No. 1 in the nation at the end of the 2015 season by Collegiate Baseball after rolling to a 34-2 record and capping the season with a 26-game winning streak.

The 2015 Panthers hit .340 and stole 97 out of 113 bases. The pitching staff had a microscopic 1.52 ERA over 36 games and struck out 214 batters with 61 walks. The defense only committed 28 errors over 36 games.

“More than anything else, I feel our program is about blue collar workers,” said Brown who is famous for his 6-hour practices early in the spring prior to games starting.

“It is incredible how hard my kids work. We have had at least one player drafted 12 years in a row and average 6-7 players a year who sign with colleges and had as high as 10 in a given year.

“A lot of my guys who come back from college tell us that they were well prepared. The college practices were easier after what they went through at Parkview.”

Develops Young Ball Players

Entering his 13th season at Parkview, Brown said eight years ago he felt there was a need to incorporate a feeder system for the baseball program.

“What I did was go to our local park (Mountain Park) which had baseball travel teams all the way from age 8 to 14. Our coaching staff became involved with those players and worked with them in the fall and winter to prepare them for high school down the road.

“We are now receiving players who have been getting instructions during their travel ball years from our coaches and myself for almost nine years. Some of these young men have worked with us for 10 or 11 straight years.

“We work with every age group for an hour and 15 minutes during the fall once a week for six weeks. During the winter, each age group hits for an hour and a half a week. Essentially, these kids go through a 12-week program with us each fall and winter.

“We are teaching them our drills and our terminology. Everything is obviously age appropriate. As they get older, we challenge them a bit more. We also watch them play games during the spring as well. So the kids see us around and get excited about being involved with our program down the road at Parkview High.

“They understand that if they want to be a part of our program, they must work hard at the game. The biggest intangible in our program is the work ethic that is brought to the table.”

