Innovative Baseball Products Win Top Awards 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine innovative products at the recent American Baseball Coaches Association Convention trade show in Nashville were awarded Best of Show certificates by Collegiate Baseball.

There were 61 nominations submitted to Collegiate Baseball for the contest which showcases the top new baseball products of 2019.

The 76th ABCA Convention featured a record 365 companies that exhibited their products.

Now in its 21st year, the Best of Show awards encompass a wide variety of concepts and applications that are new to baseball.

Beyond closely examining each nomination that came in, the selection committee spent more than 20 hours evaluating products in two exhibit halls which encompassed nearly 200,000 square feet and was larger than four football fields.

A number of superb products just missed being named winners.

Here are the winners, chosen by Collegiate Baseball’s Best of Show selection committee, with a brief explanation of what each product does.

For a full explanation of each product and why Collegiate Baseball’s selection committee chose these amazing innovations, purchase the Jan. 24, 2020 edition or subscribe by CLICKING HERE.

Always Grind Notebooks

For years, a small percentage of hitters and pitchers have utilized notebooks during practices and games to track performances and jot down helpful notes to help give them a competitive edge.

Owner Joe Moroney, seeing the value of such notebooks during his playing career at the University of Kansas and later in minor league baseball, produced professionally made notebooks for hitters, pitchers and coaches.

The four main notebooks offered include:

• Hitter’s Game Logs

• Pitcher’s Notebook

• Coach’s Game Logs

• Coach’s Pocketbook.

For more information, go to their website at: www.alwaysgrind365.com

The Perfect Arm

The Perfect Arm is an innovation for the throwing arm and is the only workload management tool on the market which is clinically proven to reduce elbow and shoulder stress.

This multi joint dynamic stabilizer uses patented MuscleWeb Technology to externally reinforce the muscles and joints while throwing and offloading the internal stress.

A recent scientific study was conducted using The Perfect Arm on pitchers throwing at full effort which showed the arm sleeve decreased elbow valgus torque up to 30 percent while maintaining ball velocity.

For more information, go to their website at www.theperfectarm.com

Base Buddy Anchor System

Have you ever been frustrated with digging out a base anchor or struggled to even find it which was buried beneath soil?

Drew Jackson and Shane Golden of Base Buddy have solved this problem.

The X1 Underground Anchor System is designed so that coaches never have to dig out a base anchor again!

For more information, go to: www.thebasebuddy.com

Mask & Helmet Enhancer

Concussions are a big problem in the sport of football.

Baseball players, especially hitters and catchers, can be susceptible to head trauma as well under the right circumstances. The heads of hitters are protected with helmets and catchers with padded catcher’s masks.

But Richard Fontana is a firm believer baseball players are susceptible to concussions when high velocity pitches crash into helmets or foul balls collide with catcher’s masks.

It is the reason he has developed the mask enhancer and helmet enhancer over the course of 33 years.

For more information, go to their website at www.enhancedsportssolutions.com

King Cobra Bat Box

Dave Payton is an expert in designing and making hand crafted bat boxes, benches and helmet boxes for baseball dugouts.

His newest creation is the King Cobra Bat Box which is an absolute work of art.

Constructed with medium density overlay panels with a weather-resistant resin overlay bonded to the wood by heat and pressure, it resists water, weather and wear.

This panels have a 20-year manufacturer’s warranty. The finished box can be used in dugouts, locker rooms or mud rooms and holds 40 bats each with individual slots.

The box is painted in the team color with the team logo. The top of the box has a black or brushed gold metal plate across the top. Custom logos and color plates are also available at an additional charge.

Payton unveiled a stunning King Cobra Bat Box at the ABCA Convention which was made exclusively for Vanderbilt’s baseball team.

The black box had a gold metal plate on top which was eye catching to those who passed by Payton’s booth.

For more information, go on the internet to: www.pytsports.net or call (708) 634-2099.

LoKator Target & App

Pitching targets have been around since baseball was invented.

We are happy to report that another innovative target has just hit the marked called the LoKator Pitching Target and Bullpen App which will help with pitching command.

Steve Stemle, former pitcher for the Kansas City Royals for two seasons and a minor league pitcher for seven seasons, gave pitching lessons from 1998-2004 during the minor league off seasons.

He invented a pitching target that gave quantified zones so he could easily communicate pitch location and pitch sequencing.

Following the invention of his target in 2011, he created the LoKator Bullpen App in 2012 that allows users to manually track statistics and rankings related to pitch command.

Version 2.0 of the app is close to being implemented which allows users to record their bullpen sessions with an iPhone camera which automatically tracks the intended target and location the pitch hit which feeds into the pitch location analytics in their online profile.

For more information, go on the internet to: lokatoracademy.com

Thumb-per

A fascinating new hitting aid has just hit the market called the Thumb-per.

Craig First initially designed a product called the Wonder Thumb for his son so that he could position his left hand in the perfect position to support the neck of a violin.

A hitting instructor saw the product and immediately saw the potential to use it for hitting on the top hand thumb of a bat.

The Thumb-per has two curved downward walls of molded silicone that fit on the two sides of a thumb and essentially locks the aid in place with no movement.

Hitters in baseball and softball then can place their bat between the thumb and forefinger on top of the soft silicone which puts the bat in the fingers of the hand for optimal hitting.

The design of this aid keeps the wrist from locking up, allowing for a more fluid and quicker swing and follow through.

This device absorbs bat sting which is another plus.

For more information, go to their website at: www.thumb-per.com

Infinitee

With this addition to many hitting tees on the market, you never have to move the hitter during tee drills. He has the same position as he does in games in relation to home plate.

All that moves are the arms of the Infinitee to any position that the hitting coach wants sideways or up and down.

Too many batters “cheat” when traditional tees are moved to different locations in the zone. This great tool for hitting coaches solves that problem.

For more information, go on the internet to: hitoffinfinitee.com

Mobile Score

Imagine the selection committee’s surprise when we evaluated a portable scoreboard called Mobile Score that runs for 4-5 hours on one charge!

It doesn’t have to be plugged into an electric outlet at the field at all. You simply charge the battery before you go.

You can bring it with you to the game and hook it up to the chain link fence for fans to see.

While not nearly as large as your typical scoreboard, it can be effective if mounted in front of the visitor’s side or home side of the field facing the fans.

Ideally, you would probably want two — one for each side of the field.

The size is 36 inch x 20 inch x 3/4 inch thick.

For more information, go on the internet to: www.mobile-score.com