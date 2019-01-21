Innovative Products Win Top Baseball Awards 0

By LOU PAVLOVICH, JR.

DALLAS, Tex. — Twelve innovative products at the recent American Baseball Coaches Association Convention trade show in Dallas, Tex. were awarded Best of Show certificates by Collegiate Baseball.

There were 55 nominations submitted to Collegiate Baseball for the contest which showcases the top new baseball products of 2018.

The 75th ABCA Convention featured 250 companies that exhibited their products.

Now in its 20th year, the Best of Show awards from Collegiate Baseball encompass a wide variety of concepts and applications that are new to baseball.

Beyond closely examining each nomination that came in, the selection committee spent more than 20 hours evaluating products in the exhibit hall.

A number of superb products just missed being named winners.

Here are the winners, chosen by Collegiate Baseball’s Best of Show selection committee.

Plate Vision

Plate Vision is a real electronic home plate which has patented infrared sensors and a camera built into the plate.

The upper part of the plate detaches so that it can be charged which lasts 8-12 hours.

All pitch information is captured by the sensors and camera in real time and transmitted to any connected wireless device and to the cloud for information sharing.

Website: www.platevision.net

Khaos DTS Training System

The Khaos Differential Training System is simply a game changer in baseball.

For years, an emphasis has been on velocity improvement programs.

But we have never heard of a specific command program for pitchers until two years ago when the Khaos system was implemented on an experimental basis at the Texas Baseball Ranch by trailblazer Ron Wolforth and his staff.

The Khaos system is utilized with a special target that has nine different areas a pitcher will try to hit.

The ball set includes four unique balls.

Each is a different size and weight which provide a means for high level pitchers to adjust, modify and experiment within their environment.

Website: www.oatesspecialties.com

Khaos DTS training program: www.texasbaseballranch.com

Pitchview

Pitchview is a bullpen training aid for hitters.

It is a protective screen made of 17/14 mesh which is easy to see through which a batter can stand behind while being in the batter’s box within the bullpen.

Because it is so clear, it allows hitters to practice pitch recognition by safely viewing pitches as a pitcher throws to his catcher in a bullpen.

Pitch recognition has never been trained on the field because there has never been a screen made that was this optically clear.

Hitting can be broken down into five skills: 1) Hand-eye coordination, 2) Strength and speed, 3) Swing mechanics, 4) Mental approach, and 5) Pitch recognition.

Pitch recognition is the only one of the five skills that has never been conventionally practiced in the history of baseball.

Pitchview should provide a great advantage to the early adapters of pitch recognition training.

Jaime Cevallos, the inventor of this product, believes in the long term it will have a huge impact on the pitcher/hitter battle as batters experience thousands of additional views of pitches than they would have otherwise.

Website: www.pitchviewtrainingaid.com

TRAQ Development

The Driveline company has been synonymous with research.

In the quest to find out important information about clients, they have developed the best baseball player development tracking software on the market called TRAQ.

TRAQ gives coaches and trainers one place to schedule their athletes, record their training data and provide a transparent interface for everyone.

TRAQ has also partnered with Blast, Diamond Kinetics, HitTrax and Rapsodo. Any data recorded on these products can be uploaded into TRAQ along with media such as videos and documents into the athlete’s media tab.

Each athlete has a profile. Within that area are tabs which show a day play, tracking sheets, platforms, baseline, health, assignments, graphs and media.

The Athlete Calendar is an indispensable tool within the framework of TRAQ.

There are specific programs that each athlete will utilize during the course of a month.

Website: www.drivelinebaseball.com/traq

Smart Coach With App

Smart Coach Radar and the companion App (available on IOS and Android) is the first affordable, complete speed and video training system that has the ability to create and share a digital record of a player’s progress.

By providing actionable insights into important metrics like hitting exit velocity and pitch velocities, coaches and athletes can now optimize their techniques and methods to get better results in the new era of athletic training.

Here are some of the important areas this product features:

Instant feedback with remote speed display and audio speed announcement.

Track results over time with instant history review and data export.

Get speeds instantly and record video with embedded speeds at the same time.

Capture and share video with speed for remote coaching.

Share videos of results/improvement socially to friends, coaches and recruiters.

Upload your videos to other training/recruiting software and apps.

Flexible power options for extended operating times.

App-enabled technology provides powerful features for use with practices, recruitment, training, remote coaching, camps/clinics and showcases.

Website: www.PocketRadar.com

PX3 Video Pitching Machine

A new, state-of-the-art training machine for hitters has just hit the market called the ProBatter Professional PX3 Video Pitching machine.

The PX3 machine is the company’s new 3-wheel pitching machine that is controlled by a large color touch screen by home plate which allows for 10 different pitches from 40-105 mph to any location both inside and outside the strike zone.

The touch screen also allows you to pick right hand and left hand pitchers from the stretch and windup on a video screen where the pitching rubber normally would be.

As the hitter digs in, the video of the pitcher shows on the screen. At release point, the ball flies out of a hole in the screen to home plate which the batter must react to.

The PX3 also comes with the largest barrel feeder of any machine on the market (225 balls).

Website: www.probatter.com

Libke Pro Fielder

Having the proper wrist presentation to field ground balls is paramount to great fielding success.

Jerahmie Libke invented a product after six years of development. It will hold the wrist at the ideal angle so more of the glove pocket will be available to field balls.

The tool is attached to the glove by a velcro strap, and an elastic velcro strap is used to attach the tool around the forearm.

Website: www.libkepro.com

Major Play Artificial Turf

Hellas Construction, Inc. has developed an artificial turf system that is simply remarkable.

After three years and two months of development, Major Play was developed.

Major Play has shape memory technology that is added during the manufacturing/extrusion process which makes each fiber curl.

The curled monofilament fiber secures the infill, which prevents migration and “splash out” and produces a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface.

Helix technology brings memory and tenacity, similar to a muscle fiber, that allows the turf to bounce back after use.

It has a unique shape and design that makes it the most resilient, stable and durable monofilament fiber (C8 Resin) on the market.

Website: www.hellasconstruction.com

SweetSpot Tee

What caught our committee’s eye with SweetSpot Tees was the flexibility a coach has in placing the top of the tee anywhere he wants in a split second.

Typically, you must grab a tee and place it where you want it and adjust the height higher or lower.

This unique tee was invented by Charles Howerton after eight years of development. It utilizes a car and track system to easily move the tee sideways and up and down, thereby covering all nine quadrants of the strike zone.

Website: www.sweetspottees.com

Out White Brite

One of the biggest problems with white pants and jerseys used in baseball are stubborn red clay or red dirt stains.

It can be a nightmare for equipment managers, coaches or parents trying to clean uniforms.

Out White Brite is a laundry whitener that has been specifically formulated to remove tough dirt and red clay stains.

The product is guaranteed to make white uniforms white again.

Website: www.summitbrands.com

Aircell Tutleback Backstop

Inmotion Air has developed a regulation inflatable turtleback backstop that inflates in less than 5 minutes that can be used indoors or outdoors.

Called the Aircell T-22Pro, it is impressive and can be easily stored. Craig Bilderback invented the smaller, original backstop in 2006.

The new backstop is larger using 14-inch diameter tubes, pressure release valves and engineered bigger to accommodate collegiate to professional hitters.

Website: www.inmotionair.com

Showshield

Tyler Colvin was a superb baseball player at Clemson and realized the value of batter protection for the shin and elbow areas.

Colvin had a problem when he began playing pro baseball.

He bounced around from team to team and felt he was wasting perfectly good batter’s protective gear when he switched teams.

He wanted a way to keep the guards he was comfortable with while being able to swap out colors when he needed or wanted to.

From this thought, Colvin started sketching ideas and tinkering with prototypes to make interchangeable batter’s protection a reality.

He formed a company called Showshield which makes interchangeable batter’s protection.

Website: www.myshowshield.com

