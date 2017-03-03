Jamie Lackner Gets On Base 94 Straight Games 0

By LOU PAVLOVICH, JR.

Editor/Collegiate Baseball

WOOSTER, Ohio. — One of the greatest hitters in NCAA Division III history is back at The College of Wooster for his senior season.

Jamie Lackner, the Fighting Scots huge All-American first baseman who is 6-foot-4, 250-pounds, has made reaching first base an art form.

Over the last two seasons, he got on base by either a hit, walk, hit-by-pitch or error in 94 consecutive games before the streak ended in the final game of the 2016 season.

It included a run of 45 games during the 2015 season and the first 49 games of 2016. His 94-game streak is the second longest known streak in NCAA Division III history.

Eric Cirella (Salve Regina) reached base safely in 104 consecutive games from late April 2003 until his final collegiate game at the end of the 2005 season.

Lackner’s numbers in 2016 were impressive as he hit .430 over 50 games with 7 homers, 12 doubles and 54 RBI. He led the nation with 44 walks had an on-base percentage of .560, third nationally.

Over his first three seasons at Wooster, he has a cumulative .417 batting average, 118 runs scored, 160 hits, 32 doubles, 25 home runs, 135 RBI, .701 slugging percentage, 77 walks and a .540 on-base percentage.

Lackner said working on the mental side of hitting has paved the way for great success and consistency during his college career.

“I had a great hitting coach at Westlake H.S. (Westlake, OH) by the name of Chris Check,” said Lackner.

“He preached to me how important the mental side of hitting was. When I graduated, he gave me a book called Mental Toughness: Baseball’s Winning Edge which was written by Karl Kuehl, John Kuehl and Casey Tefertiller.

“After I read that book, it made me realize how crucial this area of the game is. Every time I hit in games now, I focus on the process rather than the outcome.

“I also try not to let a bad round of BP or bad at-bat during a game effect me beyond that point. I strive to have a clear mind and focus on each individual at-bat instead of letting past situations which were negative get me out.

“When it comes down to it, as a hitter you can only focus on what you can control. You might have five hard line outs in a row and do everything right. But this is just how the game is at times. You keep going and control what you can.”

To read more of this article, purchase the Feb. 24, 2017 edition of Collegiate Baseball or subscribe by CLICKING HERE. The story explains why vision is important to Lackner and what he does to be such a refined hitter in this area. He also explains how he has become such a great hitter with balls on the outside half of the plate and more.