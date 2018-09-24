LSU Wins 2018 Recruiting Championship 0

TUCSON, Ariz. — Louisiana State landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball’s 2018 evaluation of NCAA Division I baseball classes.

It marks the Tigers’ fifth national recruiting title after also landing top classes in 2014, 2010, 2007 and 2004 by Collegiate Baseball.

This is the ninth time in the last 10 years that a Southeastern Conference team has won the recruiting championship.

It is the 36th straight year Collegiate Baseball has evaluated NCAA Division I recruiting classes.

The Tigers landed an impressive haul of 16 newcomers that features seven drafted players.

Six were drafted last June while another was chosen in the 2017 MLB Draft.

The players include:

RHP Landon Marceaux (Destrehan H.S., LA), 37th round Yankees.

RHP Cole Henry (Florence H.S., AL), 38th round Detroit.

C C.J.Willis (Ruston H.S., LA), 39th round Tampa Bay.

RHP Jaden Hill (Ashdown H.S., AR), 38th round St. Louis.

OF Giovanni DiGiacomo (Canterbury H.S., Naples, FL), 29th Pittsburgh.

LHP Easton McMurray (Liberty H.S., Bakersfield, CA), 37th round Colorado.

C Saul Garza (Howard J.C., TX), 31st round in 2017 St. Louis

Other superb members of this class include:

1B Cade Beloso (John Curtis H.S., New Orleans, LA), Gatorade Player of The Year in Louisiana.

INF Drew Bianco (Oxford H.S.,MS), 5A Player of The Year in Mississippi.

RHP Chase Costello (Pompano Beach H.S., FL), H.S. All-American.

INF Gavin Dugas (Houma Christian H.S., LA), H.S. All-American.

RHP Aaron George (San Jacinto J.C., TX), All-Conference.

RHP Will Ripoll (John Curtis H.S., New Orleans, LA), H.S. All-American.

“This is a great class,” said LSU Assistant Coach Nolan Cain.

“We could not be more excited with the way the draft worked out and with the players we have coming in.

“We had quite a few draft risks in this class and were very excited with the outcome of only two signing (Brice Turang 1st round and Levi Kelly 8th round). We were able to land three catchers in this class, which was a very important position in our program to upgrade and improve.

“We landed nine high level arms. Out of the top three, we were hoping to get one, and we got all three.”

A complete rundown on the top 25 recruiting classes is featured in the Oct. 5 issue of Collegiate Baseball.

2018 NCAA Div. I Recruiting Results

By Collegiate Baseball

Louisiana St. Vanderbilt Arizona Louisville Florida Florida St. Clemson UCLA Mississippi St. Alabama North Carolina South Carolina Mississippi Auburn Texas Texas Tech. Missouri Coastal Carolina Kentucky Miami (Fla.) Stetson Oklahoma St. Oregon St. Arkansas Kent St. Virginia Southern California Florida International Texas A&M Oklahoma Texas Christian Washington St. Cal. St. Fullerton N.C. State Nevada-Las Vegas Georgia Minnesota Tennessee U.C. Santa Barbara Pepperdine

Other Top Recruiting Classes: Illinois, West Virginia, South Alabama, Oregon, Washington, Duke, Wake Forest, Dallas Baptist, Georgia Tech., Stanford, Baylor, Arizona St., New Mexico St., Nebraska, Louisiana-Lafayette, California, Cal. St. Northridge, Connecticut, Virginia Tech., U.C. Irvine, Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Rice, Michigan, South Florida, Missouri St., Long Beach St., Wichita St., Central Michigan, San Diego St., Houston, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Nevada, Maryland, Central Florida, Brigham Young, Tulane, Sacramento St., Florida Gulf Coast, Stony Brook, N.C. Charlotte, Grand Canyon, East Carolina, Sam Houston St., Lamar, Cal. Poly, Oral Roberts, Hawaii, Florida Atlantic, Winthrop, Ball St., St. John’s, Seton Hall, Indiana, Mercer, Creighton, Iowa, Fresno St., Utah, Santa Clara, Michigan St., San Francisco, New Mexico, Siena, Ohio St., Purdue, East Tennessee St., Pittsburgh.

Source: Collegiate Baseball

Previous NCAA Div. I

Recruiting Champions

By Collegiate Baseball

2017: Vanderbilt

2016: Arizona St.

2015: Florida

2014: Louisiana St.

2013: Florida

2012: Vanderbilt

2011: South Carolina

2010: Louisiana St.

2009: Florida

2008: Arizona St.

2007: Louisiana St.

2006: South Carolina

2005: South Carolina

2004: Louisiana St.

2003: North Carolina

South Carolina

2002: Georgia Tech.

2001: Southern California

2000: Cal. St. Fullerton

1999: Southern California

1998: Georgia Tech.

1997: UCLA

1996: Texas A&M

1995: Arizona St.

1994: Mississippi St.

1993: Miami (Fla.)

1992: Florida St.

1991: Miami (Fla.)

1990: Arizona

1989: Florida St.

1988: Miami (Fla.)

1987: Stanford

1986: Stanford

1985: Hawaii

1984: Florida St.

1983: Arizona St.

Source: Collegiate Baseball