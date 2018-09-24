LSU Wins 2018 Recruiting Championship 0

September 24, 2018
LSU Wins 2018 Recruiting Championship
TUCSON, Ariz. — Louisiana State landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball’s 2018 evaluation of NCAA Division I baseball classes.
It marks the Tigers’ fifth national recruiting title after also landing top classes in 2014, 2010, 2007 and 2004 by Collegiate Baseball.
This is the ninth time in the last 10 years that a Southeastern Conference team has won the recruiting championship.
It is the 36th straight year Collegiate Baseball has evaluated NCAA Division I recruiting classes.
The Tigers landed an impressive haul of 16 newcomers that features seven drafted players.
Six were drafted last June while another was chosen in the 2017 MLB Draft.
The players include:
- RHP Landon Marceaux (Destrehan H.S., LA), 37th round Yankees.
- RHP Cole Henry (Florence H.S., AL), 38th round Detroit.
- C C.J.Willis (Ruston H.S., LA), 39th round Tampa Bay.
- RHP Jaden Hill (Ashdown H.S., AR), 38th round St. Louis.
- OF Giovanni DiGiacomo (Canterbury H.S., Naples, FL), 29th Pittsburgh.
- LHP Easton McMurray (Liberty H.S., Bakersfield, CA), 37th round Colorado.
- C Saul Garza (Howard J.C., TX), 31st round in 2017 St. Louis
Other superb members of this class include:
- 1B Cade Beloso (John Curtis H.S., New Orleans, LA), Gatorade Player of The Year in Louisiana.
- INF Drew Bianco (Oxford H.S.,MS), 5A Player of The Year in Mississippi.
- RHP Chase Costello (Pompano Beach H.S., FL), H.S. All-American.
- INF Gavin Dugas (Houma Christian H.S., LA), H.S. All-American.
- RHP Aaron George (San Jacinto J.C., TX), All-Conference.
- RHP Will Ripoll (John Curtis H.S., New Orleans, LA), H.S. All-American.
“This is a great class,” said LSU Assistant Coach Nolan Cain.
“We could not be more excited with the way the draft worked out and with the players we have coming in.
“We had quite a few draft risks in this class and were very excited with the outcome of only two signing (Brice Turang 1st round and Levi Kelly 8th round). We were able to land three catchers in this class, which was a very important position in our program to upgrade and improve.
“We landed nine high level arms. Out of the top three, we were hoping to get one, and we got all three.”
A complete rundown on the top 25 recruiting classes is featured in the Oct. 5 issue of Collegiate Baseball.
To purchase the Oct. 5, 2018 edition of Collegiate Baseball or subscribe, CLICK HERE.
2018 NCAA Div. I Recruiting Results
By Collegiate Baseball
- Louisiana St.
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona
- Louisville
- Florida
- Florida St.
- Clemson
- UCLA
- Mississippi St.
- Alabama
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Mississippi
- Auburn
- Texas
- Texas Tech.
- Missouri
- Coastal Carolina
- Kentucky
- Miami (Fla.)
- Stetson
- Oklahoma St.
- Oregon St.
- Arkansas
- Kent St.
- Virginia
- Southern California
- Florida International
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Texas Christian
- Washington St.
- Cal. St. Fullerton
- N.C. State
- Nevada-Las Vegas
- Georgia
- Minnesota
- Tennessee
- U.C. Santa Barbara
- Pepperdine
Other Top Recruiting Classes: Illinois, West Virginia, South Alabama, Oregon, Washington, Duke, Wake Forest, Dallas Baptist, Georgia Tech., Stanford, Baylor, Arizona St., New Mexico St., Nebraska, Louisiana-Lafayette, California, Cal. St. Northridge, Connecticut, Virginia Tech., U.C. Irvine, Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Rice, Michigan, South Florida, Missouri St., Long Beach St., Wichita St., Central Michigan, San Diego St., Houston, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Nevada, Maryland, Central Florida, Brigham Young, Tulane, Sacramento St., Florida Gulf Coast, Stony Brook, N.C. Charlotte, Grand Canyon, East Carolina, Sam Houston St., Lamar, Cal. Poly, Oral Roberts, Hawaii, Florida Atlantic, Winthrop, Ball St., St. John’s, Seton Hall, Indiana, Mercer, Creighton, Iowa, Fresno St., Utah, Santa Clara, Michigan St., San Francisco, New Mexico, Siena, Ohio St., Purdue, East Tennessee St., Pittsburgh.
Source: Collegiate Baseball
Previous NCAA Div. I
Recruiting Champions
By Collegiate Baseball
2017: Vanderbilt
2016: Arizona St.
2015: Florida
2014: Louisiana St.
2013: Florida
2012: Vanderbilt
2011: South Carolina
2010: Louisiana St.
2009: Florida
2008: Arizona St.
2007: Louisiana St.
2006: South Carolina
2005: South Carolina
2004: Louisiana St.
2003: North Carolina
South Carolina
2002: Georgia Tech.
2001: Southern California
2000: Cal. St. Fullerton
1999: Southern California
1998: Georgia Tech.
1997: UCLA
1996: Texas A&M
1995: Arizona St.
1994: Mississippi St.
1993: Miami (Fla.)
1992: Florida St.
1991: Miami (Fla.)
1990: Arizona
1989: Florida St.
1988: Miami (Fla.)
1987: Stanford
1986: Stanford
1985: Hawaii
1984: Florida St.
1983: Arizona St.
Source: Collegiate Baseball
