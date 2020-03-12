NCAA Cancels 2020 College World Series 0

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors cancelled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships today which includes the NCAA Div. I College World Series.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” said the statement.

It was not known why there was such a rush to cancel the 2020 College World Series which was scheduled to be played three months from now June 13-June/23/24.

The College World Series is the second highest revenue producer of any NCAA championship behind the NCAA Div. I basketball tournament which also was cancelled.

A full report on the ramifications of this decision will be in the next edition of Collegiate Baseball.