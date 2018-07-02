Pat Casey Collegiate Baseball’s Coach of Year 0

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oregon State Head Coach Pat Casey is Collegiate Baseball’s 2018 National Coach of The Year.

Casey led the Beavers to OSU’s third national championship in baseball last week with a 5-0 win over Arkansas and in the process celebrated his 900th win at Oregon State in 24 seasons.

It is Casey’s third such honor from Collegiate Baseball having earned National Coach of The Year in 2006 and 2007 when the Beavers also won national titles.

Oregon State was faced with elimination games six times at the 2018 College World Series.

The Beavers lost their opener of the CWS but won four straight elimination games to win their bracket.

Then in the first game of the Championship Finals, OSU lost its first game to Arkansas. But the Beavers roared back to win its next two and claim the 2018 national title.

Casey is the only baseball coach in college baseball history to lead a team to national championships in this grueling fashion (2006 and 2018) as the Beavers won six elimination games each year.

Under his guidance, Oregon State finished with a 55-12-1 record this season and was ranked No. 1 in nine Collegiate Baseball polls.

It was the first time in school history OSU has recorded back-to-back 50-plus win seasons. In 2017, the Beavers finished 56-6 and were ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball poll for 14 consecutive weeks, an all-time high.

At the recent College World Series, Oregon State led all teams in virtually every offensive category as the Beavers hit .327 with 93 hits, 15 doubles, 8 homers, 3 triples, 59 runs scored and 33 walks over 8 games.

The 93 hits (11.6 per game) is the best mark in CWS history.

Casey has guided Oregon State to the College World Series six times (2005, 2006, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2018).

Oregon State players have been selected in the MLB Draft a total of 116 times as 51 have been chosen in the top nine rounds as 20 have played on the Major League level entering the 2018 season.

Previous Collegiate Baseball National Coaches of The Year include:

2017: Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida

2016: Gary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina

2015: Brian O’Connor, Virginia

2014: Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt

2013: John Savage, UCLA

2012: Andy Lopez, Arizona

2011: Ray Tanner, South Carolina

2010: Ray Tanner, South Carolina

2009: Paul Mainieri, Louisiana St.

2008: Mike Batesole, Fresno St.

2007: Pat Casey, Oregon St.

2006: Pat Casey, Oregon St.

2005: Augie Garrido, Texas

2004: George Horton, Cal. St. Fullerton

2003: Wayne Graham, Rice

2002: Augie Garrido, Texas

2001: Jim Morris, Miami (Fla.)

2000: Skip Bertman, Louisiana St.

1999: Jim Morris, Miami (Fla.)

1998: Mike Gillespie, Southern Calif.

Mike Batesole, Cal. St. Northridge

1997: Skip Bertman, Louisiana St.

1996: Skip Bertman, Louisiana St.,

Andy Lopez, Florida

1995: Augie Garrido, Cal. St. Fullerton

1994: Larry Cochell, Oklahoma

1993: Skip Bertman, Louisiana St.

1992: Andy Lopez, Pepperdine

1991: Skip Bertman, Louisiana St.

1990: Steve Webber, Georgia