Strikeouts Spike Last 2 Years In NCAA Baseball

OMAHA, Neb. — There were 262 strikeouts over 17 games at the 2016 College World Series, the fifth most in CWS history which dates back to 1947.

You would think pitchers would have more difficulty gripping balls with the adoption of the flat seam ball the past two seasons. But that hasn’t been the case.

Strikeouts per nine innings for each NCAA Division I team have dropped every season from 2009 (6.96) to 2014 (6.48).

But the past two years, strikeout numbers have spiked.

Strikeouts rose to 7.02 per nine innings in 2015 and 7.17 in 2016. Since statistical trends have been kept since 1970, only twice has the number gone over 7.00 which were in 1998 (7.07) and 1999 (7.12).

The 7.17 figure of 2016 is the highest strikeout numbers since these records have been tabulated.

To read more about the 2016 College World Series, which includes 4 photo pages, purchase the July 15, 2016 edition of Collegiate Baseball by CLICKING HERE.