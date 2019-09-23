September 23, 2019
Vanderbilt Lands No. 1 Recruiting Class In USA
TUCSON, Ariz. — Vanderbilt landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball’s 2019 evaluation of NCAA Division I baseball classes.
It marks the Commodores’ third national recruiting title by Collegiate Baseball with other top-ranked classes in 2017 and 2012.
Over the last three years, Vanderbilt’s recruiting classes have been No. 1 by CB in 2017, second in 2018 and first in 2019.
This is the 10th time in the last 11 years that a Southeastern Conference team has won the recruiting title.
It is the 37th straight year Collegiate Baseball has evaluated NCAA Division I recruiting classes.
Athletes who initially signed letters of intent with a school but then signed a pro contract after being drafted do not count in the overall evaluation.
Only athletes who came to school this fall are factored in as points are awarded to drafted players and the round they were chosen, All-Americans, All-State selections and All-Conference picks.
Collegiate Baseball also gives points for Conference Players of The Year, State Players of The Year and National Players of The Year.
The Commodores landed an impressive haul of 15 freshmen which features five drafted players, including:
- RHP Jack Leiter (Delbarton School, NJ), 20th round pick by Yankees.
- OF/LHP Spencer Jones (La Costa Canyon H.S., CA), 31st round pick by Angels.
- 3B Parker Noland (Farragut H.S., TN), 31st round pick by Marlins.
- C Maxwell Romero (Pembroke Pines Charter, FL), 38th round pick by Reds.
- SS Tyler McKenzie (The Benjamin School, FL), 39th round Cardinals.
Other exceptional players in the class include:
- RHP Michael Doolin (Andrean H.S., IN).
- SS Will Duff (Springfield Catholic H.S., MO).
- RHP Sam Hliboki (Harvard Westlake H.S., CA).
- OF Ryan Keenan (Calvary Christian Academy, FL).
- OF Troy LaNeve (Pine-Richland H.S., PA).
- SS Nick Maldonado (Seton Hall Prep, NJ).
- 3B/C/SS Chris McElvain (Summit H.S., TN).
- C C.J. Rodriguez (Mater Dei H.S., CA)
- RHP Thomas Schultz (Our Lady of Lourdes H.S., PA).
- SS Carter Young (Selah H.S., WA).
A complete rundown on the top 25 recruiting classes is featured in the Oct. 4 issue of Collegiate Baseball. To purchase the Oct. 4, 2019 edition, CLICK HERE.
2019 NCAA Div. I Recruiting Results
By Collegiate Baseball
(As of Sept. 23, 2019)
- Vanderbilt
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Mississippi
- Texas Christian
- Louisiana St.
- Alabama
- Arizona St.
- Auburn
- Oklahoma St.
- Arizona
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Clemson
- Miami (Fla.)
- Arkansas
- Mississippi St.
- Utah
- Georgia Tech.
- Virginia
- UCLA
- Louisville
- Oregon St.
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Stanford
- N.C. State
- Coastal Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Grand Canyon
- Florida St.
- Missouri
- Dallas Baptist
- Rice
- Missouri St.
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Texas Tech.
- Houston
- East Carolina
Other Top Recruiting Classes: U.C. Santa Barbara, Cal. St. Fullerton, Maryland, Georgia, Brigham Young, San Diego St., St. John’s, West Virginia, Southern California, Washington, San Diego, U.C. Irvine, Wichita St., Minnesota, Duke, Oregon, Illinois, Cal Poly, Gonzaga, Southern Mississippi, Pepperdine, Stetson, Fresno St., Sam Houston St., Baylor, Kent St., South Alabama, Creighton, Connecticut, Louisiana-Lafayette, Troy, Nevada, Hawaii, Tulane, Michigan St., Bradley, Rutgers, Nevada-Las Vegas, Miami (Ohio), Virginia Tech., Indiana, California, Florida International, Northeastern, Tennessee Tech., New Mexico St., Notre Dame, Central Michigan, Stony Brook, Florida Atlantic, Ball St.
Source: Collegiate Baseball
Previous NCAA Div. I
Recruiting Champions
By Collegiate Baseball
2018: Louisiana St.
2017: Vanderbilt
2016: Arizona St.
2015: Florida
2014: Louisiana St.
2013: Florida
2012: Vanderbilt
2011: South Carolina
2010: Louisiana St.
2009: Florida
2008: Arizona St.
2007: Louisiana St.
2006: South Carolina
2005: South Carolina
2004: Louisiana St.
2003: North Carolina
MMMISouth Carolina
2002: Georgia Tech.
2001: Southern California
2000: Cal. St. Fullerton
1999: Southern California
1998: Georgia Tech.
1997: UCLA
1996: Texas A&M
1995: Arizona St.
1994: Mississippi St.
1993: Miami (Fla.)
1992: Florida St.
1991: Miami (Fla.)
1990: Arizona
1989: Florida St.
1988: Miami (Fla.)
1987: Stanford
1986: Stanford
1985: Hawaii
1984: Florida St.
1983: Arizona St.
Source: Collegiate Baseball
Recent Comments