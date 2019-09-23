Vanderbilt Lands No. 1 Recruiting Class In USA

TUCSON, Ariz. — Vanderbilt landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball’s 2019 evaluation of NCAA Division I baseball classes.

It marks the Commodores’ third national recruiting title by Collegiate Baseball with other top-ranked classes in 2017 and 2012.

Over the last three years, Vanderbilt’s recruiting classes have been No. 1 by CB in 2017, second in 2018 and first in 2019.

This is the 10th time in the last 11 years that a Southeastern Conference team has won the recruiting title.

It is the 37th straight year Collegiate Baseball has evaluated NCAA Division I recruiting classes.

Athletes who initially signed letters of intent with a school but then signed a pro contract after being drafted do not count in the overall evaluation.

Only athletes who came to school this fall are factored in as points are awarded to drafted players and the round they were chosen, All-Americans, All-State selections and All-Conference picks.

Collegiate Baseball also gives points for Conference Players of The Year, State Players of The Year and National Players of The Year.

The Commodores landed an impressive haul of 15 freshmen which features five drafted players, including:

RHP Jack Leiter (Delbarton School, NJ), 20th round pick by Yankees.

OF/LHP Spencer Jones (La Costa Canyon H.S., CA), 31st round pick by Angels.

3B Parker Noland (Farragut H.S., TN), 31st round pick by Marlins.

C Maxwell Romero (Pembroke Pines Charter, FL), 38th round pick by Reds.

SS Tyler McKenzie (The Benjamin School, FL), 39th round Cardinals.

Other exceptional players in the class include:

RHP Michael Doolin (Andrean H.S., IN).

SS Will Duff (Springfield Catholic H.S., MO).

RHP Sam Hliboki (Harvard Westlake H.S., CA).

OF Ryan Keenan (Calvary Christian Academy, FL).

OF Troy LaNeve (Pine-Richland H.S., PA).

SS Nick Maldonado (Seton Hall Prep, NJ).

3B/C/SS Chris McElvain (Summit H.S., TN).

C C.J. Rodriguez (Mater Dei H.S., CA)

RHP Thomas Schultz (Our Lady of Lourdes H.S., PA).

SS Carter Young (Selah H.S., WA).

2019 NCAA Div. I Recruiting Results

By Collegiate Baseball

(As of Sept. 23, 2019)

Vanderbilt Florida South Carolina Mississippi Texas Christian Louisiana St. Alabama Arizona St. Auburn Oklahoma St. Arizona Texas North Carolina Clemson Miami (Fla.) Arkansas Mississippi St. Utah Georgia Tech. Virginia UCLA Louisville Oregon St. Tennessee Kentucky Stanford N.C. State Coastal Carolina Oklahoma Grand Canyon Florida St. Missouri Dallas Baptist Rice Missouri St. Michigan Texas A&M Texas Tech. Houston East Carolina

Other Top Recruiting Classes: U.C. Santa Barbara, Cal. St. Fullerton, Maryland, Georgia, Brigham Young, San Diego St., St. John’s, West Virginia, Southern California, Washington, San Diego, U.C. Irvine, Wichita St., Minnesota, Duke, Oregon, Illinois, Cal Poly, Gonzaga, Southern Mississippi, Pepperdine, Stetson, Fresno St., Sam Houston St., Baylor, Kent St., South Alabama, Creighton, Connecticut, Louisiana-Lafayette, Troy, Nevada, Hawaii, Tulane, Michigan St., Bradley, Rutgers, Nevada-Las Vegas, Miami (Ohio), Virginia Tech., Indiana, California, Florida International, Northeastern, Tennessee Tech., New Mexico St., Notre Dame, Central Michigan, Stony Brook, Florida Atlantic, Ball St.

Source: Collegiate Baseball

Previous NCAA Div. I

Recruiting Champions

By Collegiate Baseball

2018: Louisiana St.

2017: Vanderbilt

2016: Arizona St.

2015: Florida

2014: Louisiana St.

2013: Florida

2012: Vanderbilt

2011: South Carolina

2010: Louisiana St.

2009: Florida

2008: Arizona St.

2007: Louisiana St.

2006: South Carolina

2005: South Carolina

2004: Louisiana St.

2003: North Carolina

MMMISouth Carolina

2002: Georgia Tech.

2001: Southern California

2000: Cal. St. Fullerton

1999: Southern California

1998: Georgia Tech.

1997: UCLA

1996: Texas A&M

1995: Arizona St.

1994: Mississippi St.

1993: Miami (Fla.)

1992: Florida St.

1991: Miami (Fla.)

1990: Arizona

1989: Florida St.

1988: Miami (Fla.)

1987: Stanford

1986: Stanford

1985: Hawaii

1984: Florida St.

1983: Arizona St.

Source: Collegiate Baseball