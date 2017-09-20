Vanderbilt Captures 2017 Recruiting Title 0

TUCSON, Ariz. — Vanderbilt landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball’s 2017 evaluation of NCAA Division I baseball classes.

It marks the Commodores’ second national recruiting title by Collegiate Baseball after landing the No. 1 class in 2012.

Seven of the top 10 teams are from the Southeastern Conference. It marks the eighth time in the last nine years that an SEC team has won the recruiting championship.

It is the 35th straight year Collegiate Baseball has evaluated NCAA Division I recruiting classes.

Athletes who initially signed letters of intent with a school, but then signed a pro contract after being drafted, do not count in the overall evaluation. Only athletes who came to school this fall are factored in as points are awarded to drafted players and the round they are chosen, All-Americans, All-State selections and All-Conference picks.

Collegiate Baseball also gives points for Conference Players of The Year, State Players of The Year and National Players of The Year.

The Commodores landed a star-studded class of 17 freshmen with five players drafted last June. Ten of the 17 players are high profile pitchers.

The drafted players include:

LHP Jake Eder (Calvary Christian, Ft. Lauderdale, FL), 34th round Mets.

SS Austin Martin (Trinity Christian, Jacksonville, FL), 37th round Indians.

CF Pat Demarco (Winder-Barrow, Winder, GA), 24th round Yankees.

CF Cooper Davis (St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Mississauga, Ontario, Can.), 25th round Blue Jays.

RHP Tyler Brown (Olentangy Orange, Lewis Center, OH), 26th round Reds.

Other superb players in the class include:

C Philip Clarke (Christ Presbyterian Academy, Nashville, TN), All-American.

3B Garrett Blaylock (T.C. Roberson, Asheville, NC), All-State.

INF Jayson Gonzalez (Bishop Amat, La Puente, CA), All-American.

LHP Hugh Fisher (Briarcrest Christian, Eads, TN), All-State.

RHP Aaron Brown (Mt. Juliet, TN H.S.), All-State.

C Tyler Solomon (Battlefield, Haymarket, VA), All-State.

RHP David Bates (Christ Presbyterian Academy, Nashville, TN), All-State.

LHP Joe Gobillot (St. John’s H.S., Houston, TX).

RHP Erik Kaiser (Waterloo H.S., IL)

RHP Justin Willis (Memorial H.S., West New York, NJ).

RHP Mason Hickman (Pope John Paul II H.S., Hendersonville, TN).

RHP Corbin Brooksbank (McCallie School, Signal Mountain, TN).

“It is the first time in years we were able to keep our entire draft class intact,” said Vanderbilt Associate Head Coach/Pitching Coach Scott Brown.

“You never believe that you will land every single player you went after, but this is what happened with this class,” said Brown.

“We have a collection of big bodied pitchers with live arms.”

Every single pitcher throws in the low 90s to 98 mph with their fastballs and are huge physical specimens.

A complete rundown on the top 25 recruiting classes is featured in the Oct. 6 issue of Collegiate Baseball. To purchase a copy or subscribe, CLICK HERE.

2017 NCAA Div. I Recruiting Results

By Collegiate Baseball

Vanderbilt Florida South Carolina Arizona St. Louisiana St. Arkansas Oklahoma St. Auburn Kentucky Michigan Clemson Oklahoma Miami, Fla. Florida St. Georgia Tech. Central Florida Florida International UCLA U.C. Santa Barbara Texas Christian Texas A&M North Carolina Louisville Mississippi St. South Alabama Virginia Cal. St. Fullerton Texas Southern California Coastal Carolina Arizona Stanford San Diego St. U.C. Riverside Oregon Oregon St. New Mexico St. East Carolina Maryland Cal. St. Northridge

Other Top Recruiting Classes: Minnesota, San Diego, Texas Tech., Rice, N.C. Wilmington, Memphis, Nevada, Mississippi, Baylor, Iowa, Louisiana-Lafayette, Washington, Missouri St., Hawaii, California, Dallas Baptist, Utah, Kansas, Winthrop, Duke, Southern Mississippi, Indiana, Cal Poly, Houston, U.C. Irvine, Middle Tennessee St., N.C. State, Ohio St., Kennesaw St., Georgia Southern, Sam Houston St., Alabama, Washington St., Wake Forest, Tulane, Marshall, Oral Roberts, St. Mary’s, Florida Gulf Coast, Creighton, Fresno St., Gonzaga, Bryant, Loyola Marymount, Missouri, Virginia Tech., Butler, Western Kentucky, Tennessee, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Florida Atlantic, Wichita St., Pepperdine, Kent St., Central Michigan, Ball St., Long Beach St., Western Michigan, Texas St., Nebraska, College of Charleston, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Stony Brook, Connecticut, Brigham Young, Grand Canyon, Seattle.

Source: Collegiate Baseball

Previous NCAA Div. I

Recruiting Champions

By Collegiate Baseball

2016: Arizona St.

2015: Florida

2014: Louisiana St.

2013: Florida

2012: Vanderbilt

2011: South Carolina

2010: Louisiana St.

2009: Florida

2008: Arizona St.

2007: Louisiana St.

2006: South Carolina

2005: South Carolina

2004: Louisiana St.

2003: North Carolina

South Carolina

2002: Georgia Tech.

2001: Southern California

2000: Cal. St. Fullerton

1999: Southern California

1998: Georgia Tech.

1997: UCLA

1996: Texas A&M

1995: Arizona St.

1994: Mississippi St.

1993: Miami (Fla.)

1992: Florida St.

1991: Miami (Fla.)

1990: Arizona

1989: Florida St.

1988: Miami (Fla.)

1987: Stanford

1986: Stanford

1985: Hawaii

1984: Florida St.

1983: Arizona St.

Source: Collegiate Baseball